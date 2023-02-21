Challenge Tour makes historic first visit to Humewood

Like any true local, Lyle Rowe is not concerned about the wind that blew in Tuesday’s official pro-am of the Nelson Mandela Bay Championship at Humewood Golf Club.
He is more concerned that it may blow itself out before the first round of this Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour tournament tees off on Thursday.
“It would be nice if there’s a little breeze for this golf course,” Humewood local Rowe said on Tuesday in what is the first time the feeder circuit to the main DP World Tour is visiting the historic links.
“It just makes it a little bit more interesting.
“I think the wind is blowing itself out though, so we’ll have to see.”
This is the fourth and final tournament of the Sunshine Tour-Challenge Tour South African Swing.
It has been a good run so far for the Southern Africans on this stretch with wins by Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Follett-Smith, and South Africans Oliver Bekker and JJ Senekal, in the last three tournaments.
The result is that six of the current top 10 on the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca rankings are Southern Africans.
The value of this can be seen in last season’s Challenge Tour visit to SA.
The trio of Deon Germishuys, Bryce Easton and JC Ritchie used their performances in a similar run of co-sanctioned tournaments to progress and go on to earn their full DP World Tour cards for this season.
Rowe will certainly want to take advantage of playing his home course this week.
But much like his advice on how to play the famous links, he is determined to stay patient regarding his own expectations in this event.
“When you play this golf course, you need to be patient.
“You’ll get good and bad bounces that are out of your control, and that’s links golf.
“I also need to be patient and not over-analyse playing at my home course.
“I’ve obviously played here a lot of times, and it’s just about trying to do the same thing as when I play with the members.
“But it’s always nice to come back here and sleep in your own bed, and enjoy home-cooked meals with your family.
“The game is there and I just need to put four rounds together.”
The field this week includes two of the last three winners in Follett-Smith and Senekal, as well as the top-ranked player on the Road to Mallorca rankings, Sweden’s Adam Blomme, who has enjoyed his trip down south with finishes of second and tied seventh in two of the last three co-sanctioned tournaments.
Young SA stars Martin Vorster and Casey Jarvis are also at Humewood as they continue their push for a maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour.
Zander Lombard returns to SA with finishes of tied second, tied sixth and tied 17th in his last three DP World Tour events, while Wilco Nienaber, Brandon Stone, and veterans Adilson da Silva and Keith Horne add to a tantalising field this week.
Challenge Tour makes historic first visit to Humewood
Image: TYRONE WINFIELD
