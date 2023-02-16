SA ‘business leaders’ behind formation of global boxing promotional body

They plan to take Disrupt public “in the near future, once the first stage of consolidation of numerous key assets has been achieved”.
“The company will also have a long-term strategy of developing fighters from grassroots level in underprivileged regions such as Africa and Eastern Europe where the opportunities for fighters to grow and progress has traditionally been limited, while also providing a platform from which athletes globally are able to develop and flourish.
“From this we intend to cultivate a world-class stable of fighters to contend for world titles in 2023, 2024 and beyond.”
Professional boxing has seen innovations in recent years, such as live streaming service DAZN, which pays huge purses to top fighters.
But the sport largely remains in the control of broadcasters, world sanctioning bodies and promoters.
South African and British “business leaders” are said to be behind the formation of a new international boxing promotional company calling itself Disrupt Promotions.
The company said it intended “to be disruptive by revolutionising and modernising sports to enhance entertainment value and stakeholder worth”.
“The company has been formed by a group of prominent business leaders from the UK and South Africa who share the vision of disrupting, consolidating and modernising the boxing sector,” a statement read, naming only the chairman Nicolas Link.
They are believed to have bought out MTK’s Probellum.
