Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One's governing body clamping down on drivers making “political” statements.
The most successful driver in the sport's history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.
The governing FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December requiring prior written permission to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” at races.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, an Emirati who has since said he will stand back from day-to-day affairs in Formula One, said also he did not want to provide “a platform for private personal agenda”.
The move has been criticised by a string of drivers as well as rights groups.
“I wasn't really watching the news over the winter but I heard it,” Hamilton, 38, told reporters in a video call after the launch of his Mercedes team's new W14 race car at Silverstone.
“It doesn't surprise me, but nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I'm passionate about and issues that there are.
“I feel the sport does have a responsibility still always to speak out on things, to create awareness on important topics, particularly as we're travelling to all these different places,” added the Briton.
“So nothing changes really.”
Asked whether he would be prepared to take a penalty, Hamilton added: “It would be silly to say that I would want to get penalty points for speaking out on things.
“But I am still going to be speaking my mind as we still have this platform, there are still a lot of things we need to tackle.”
He said all the drivers were aligned on freedom of speech and praised Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali for his support.
Team mate George Russell said the FIA's move was “totally unnecessary” and was confident the situation would be resolved before the start of the season on March 5.
“We’re not going to limit our views or our thoughts because of some silly regulation,” he told reporters. “We’re all here to have free speech and share whatever views we may have.”
The first two races of the season are in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Hamilton has in the past called for more change in Saudi Arabia, expressing shock in 2022 at reports of mass executions, and has raced in the Middle East with a rainbow helmet in support of LGBTQ+ rights.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said in a separate call that everyone should be allowed to “speak their mind whilst being respectful to each other.
“I think that's the ground rules,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mercedes have started contract extension talks with Hamilton and age will not be a factor in the negotiations, team boss Toto Wolff said.
Wolff told reporters after the launch of the team's new W14 car at Silverstone that he and Hamilton, whose current contract expires at the end of 2023, were in no hurry to get anything signed.
“We've had a first chat but I don't want to commit to any timeline because it's not important for him nor for us ... it runs a full-year and we're going to find the right time,” said the Austrian.
Wolff batted away a question about age and duration, with Hamilton the second oldest driver on the starting grid after Aston Martin's 41-year-old double champion Fernando Alonso.
“I think the age, 38, plays no role for this next contract if you look at how well top athletes in the world have pushed the boundaries,” he said, referencing NFL quarterback Tom Brady who recently retired at 45. — Reuters
Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One's governing body clamping down on drivers making “political” statements.
The most successful driver in the sport's history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.
The governing FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December requiring prior written permission to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” at races.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, an Emirati who has since said he will stand back from day-to-day affairs in Formula One, said also he did not want to provide “a platform for private personal agenda”.
The move has been criticised by a string of drivers as well as rights groups.
“I wasn't really watching the news over the winter but I heard it,” Hamilton, 38, told reporters in a video call after the launch of his Mercedes team's new W14 race car at Silverstone.
“It doesn't surprise me, but nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I'm passionate about and issues that there are.
“I feel the sport does have a responsibility still always to speak out on things, to create awareness on important topics, particularly as we're travelling to all these different places,” added the Briton.
“So nothing changes really.”
Asked whether he would be prepared to take a penalty, Hamilton added: “It would be silly to say that I would want to get penalty points for speaking out on things.
“But I am still going to be speaking my mind as we still have this platform, there are still a lot of things we need to tackle.”
He said all the drivers were aligned on freedom of speech and praised Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali for his support.
Team mate George Russell said the FIA's move was “totally unnecessary” and was confident the situation would be resolved before the start of the season on March 5.
“We’re not going to limit our views or our thoughts because of some silly regulation,” he told reporters. “We’re all here to have free speech and share whatever views we may have.”
The first two races of the season are in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Hamilton has in the past called for more change in Saudi Arabia, expressing shock in 2022 at reports of mass executions, and has raced in the Middle East with a rainbow helmet in support of LGBTQ+ rights.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said in a separate call that everyone should be allowed to “speak their mind whilst being respectful to each other.
“I think that's the ground rules,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mercedes have started contract extension talks with Hamilton and age will not be a factor in the negotiations, team boss Toto Wolff said.
Wolff told reporters after the launch of the team's new W14 car at Silverstone that he and Hamilton, whose current contract expires at the end of 2023, were in no hurry to get anything signed.
“We've had a first chat but I don't want to commit to any timeline because it's not important for him nor for us ... it runs a full-year and we're going to find the right time,” said the Austrian.
Wolff batted away a question about age and duration, with Hamilton the second oldest driver on the starting grid after Aston Martin's 41-year-old double champion Fernando Alonso.
“I think the age, 38, plays no role for this next contract if you look at how well top athletes in the world have pushed the boundaries,” he said, referencing NFL quarterback Tom Brady who recently retired at 45. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Cricket