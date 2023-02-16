×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Gqeberha stars Maree, Coltman make SA U21 hockey squad

Premium
16 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Rising hockey stars Caylin Maree and Jessie Coltman will aim to fly Nelson Mandela Bay’s flag high at the  Junior African Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

The duo are the only players from Gqeberha selected to the SA U21 squad which was released this week and will also be part of the squad to play a warm-up series against India U21 heading into the event...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage

Most Read