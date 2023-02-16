Gqeberha stars Maree, Coltman make SA U21 hockey squad
Rising hockey stars Caylin Maree and Jessie Coltman will aim to fly Nelson Mandela Bay’s flag high at the Junior African Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.
The duo are the only players from Gqeberha selected to the SA U21 squad which was released this week and will also be part of the squad to play a warm-up series against India U21 heading into the event...
