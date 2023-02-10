While he had no specific plan on how he wanted his race to unfold, Smart felt the winner would be the rider who managed their race and all the challenges best.
HeraldLIVE
Schoeman ready for battle in Addo
Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike race offers unique experience, spectacular scenery
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Despite precious little competitive racing under her belt of late, local cycling star Anriette Schoeman is looking forward to saddling up for The Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike race in Addo on Sunday.
Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the race starts and finishes on the fields of the Addo Polo Club, with hundreds of avid mountain bikers tackling the plethora of challenges that await them on the course.
Headlining the mountain bike programme will be the 80km Extreme distance, supported by the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.
The mountain bike routes wind through the picturesque Addo bushveld and ensure riders experience some of SA’s finest single-track trails, topped off with stunning views over the vast Addo region.
Schoeman, a multiple winner of the HCT road race, said though she was not at her usual race sharpness, she looked forward to being part of one of her favourite races on the calendar.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Coming from a road background, I am not always too keen on a lot of technical stuff, but the HCT is very balanced, it has a good mix of gravel roads and single track, so it is a tough day out but if you ride clever and manage yourself, it is actually enjoyable,” Schoeman said.
Having been out of competitive racing for a prolonged period, Schoeman said she had no clear expectations for Sunday’s challenge.
“I will be really happy if I can get a podium, I don’t have too many expectations going into Sunday’s race, being out of the competitive saddle for so long, I cannot accurately pinpoint where I am at.
“Being a competitive sportsperson, I will give my best once the start gun fires,” she said.
Meanwhile, Rogan Smart is using the race to pinpoint where he is at as he looks ahead to his first Cape Epic later in the year.
“I may not come into this race at my absolute freshest, but our focus is on bigger races later this year and this is a great way to kick off a busy period of racing.
“It is probably going to be really hot, as it always is, so that will be a nice adaptation.
“I then race in the PE to Plett race about 10 days after this race,” he said.
While he had no specific plan on how he wanted his race to unfold, Smart felt the winner would be the rider who managed their race and all the challenges best.
“It all depends on the race start, and then you make decisions based on how you are feeling and what your competitors are doing.
“The field usually stays together until the bottom of the pass, before it separates and you see who is in good shape and feeling all right.
“There are some punchy ups and downs on the single track, there are some really hard sections in there.
“It is usually getting quite warm by then, so if you save something for that and are feeling all right, you can get away up one of those steep, nasty climbs.
“The last 20km are pretty fast open roads through the farmlands, so if you are still together there, it will be difficult getting away from anyone and you will have to back your sprint for the finish,” he said.
Besides enjoying the well-maintained, purpose-built trails, riders will also take in some of the most breathtaking scenery the region has to offer.
The mountain bike race village will offer a family tent with a kiddies play area, pop-up coffee and food trucks, fresh farm produce for sale, and bar facilities.
MTB and road race participants will stand a chance to win a 2023 Emonda SL5 in size 56 valued at R50,000, to be awarded to the winner of the lucky draw.
Entries will be valid for MTB and road race participants and the winner must be present at the medal ceremony to claim their prize.
HeraldLIVE
