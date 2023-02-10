×

On your marks, get set! The 99th NMB aQuellé River Mile is here

Entries are streaming in for the Sundays River sporting event; don't miss out on a fun weekend for the whole family

10 February 2023
The 2022 Ladies Mile went down to the line with Caitlin Rademakers just edging Kayla Schmelzer.
Image: Supplied/Richard Pearce Photography

It’s all systems go for the 99th Nelson Mandela Bay aQuellé River Mile taking centre stage in the bay next weekend. 

The oldest swimming event in Africa will take place at the scenic Sundays River on February 18 and 19. 

The River Mile offers families a wonderful day out with a variety of food trucks to choose from and a Castle Beer Garden to quench their thirst. 

Saturday's events 

With no fewer than seven sporting events on offer, there’s something for everyone, starting with a 5km family fun run at 9am on Saturday morning, a must-see Colchester Sports Day, with participants from three local primary schools, before the first swimming events in the afternoon. 

The Kids Across the River entrants enjoy a short ferry ride to the start line during the 98th River Mile.
Image: Supplied/Richard Pearce Photography

The Wetsuit Mile and Disabled Mile start at 2pm followed by a Family Half Mile swim.

Entertainment on the weekend will include three live bands — Axyl, Shard and Bedlam — entertaining guests in the Castle Lite Beer Garden on Saturday.

Sunday's events

Sunday’s programme is action packed with the Kids Across the River races for under 12's starting at 10.45am, followed by the Ladies’ Mile at 1.30pm and the Men’s Mile at 2.30pm.

Expect a spectrum of openwater swimmers, from novice Mile swimmers just wanting to try it out to some of South Africa’s best, with last year’s defending champions Caitlin Rademakers and Christian Davidson fighting to keep their trophies. 

2022 Men’s Mile winner Christian Davidson will be expecting a much tougher swim this year.
Image: Supplied/Richard Pearce Photography

All swimmers who complete the Mile in under 45 minutes will receive a world class finishers medal and be entered for a chance to win some awesome lucky draw prizes. 

There will be age group and team prizes with a prize pool of R16,500 for the top five men and ladies.

Click here for all event information and to access the entry portal.

This article was paid for by Zsports. 

