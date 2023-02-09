Huge boost for Cup hopes as SA women edge Aussies

It was on a knife’s edge until the end but eventually, the Spar South African women’s team got the victory they so desperately craved on the fourth day of the sixth FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, presented by Spar, at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Wednesday evening.
In a dominant display against Australia, the host nation took a critical three points from the match after Tegan Fourie converted a penalty stroke in the 32nd minute.
This came after a pulsating clash in which the SA men’s team, powered by Tops at Spar, conceded a penalty stroke on the hooter to settle for a 4-4 draw with the formidable Iran side.
The fact that only one goal was scored indicated how tight the women’s match was, though SA controlled much of the possession and territory, and really needed to create a bigger cushion in the final quarter.
A series of penalty corner attempts by Australia in the closing minutes could have had disastrous consequences for O’Connor’s team, but they held their nerve under extreme pressure.
SA now need to make sure of victory against bottom-placed New Zealand on Thursday to have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals.
For O’Connor it was a huge relief after some close encounters this week.
“We knew we had to push for the win and it was fantastic to get that,” she said. “It was a battle right until the end, so thank goodness for that goal.
“I think we gave away a lot of ball going forward. We had some great turnover possession but I don’t think we rewarded ourselves enough.
“Going forward we have to look at how to access more space in the circle and how to set ourselves more easily to allow us to score goals.
“Now we need to come out firing tomorrow to make sure we achieve our target of the quarterfinals.”
In a match played at a frenetic pace, the SA men’s team came agonisingly close to upsetting Iran before it finally ended in a stalemate.
Jethro Eustice’s side led 4-3 with less than a minute remaining but Iran showed why they are ranked three in the world as they launched one final, desperate attack.
It resulted in a penalty corner, which was transformed into a successful penalty stroke after an SA infringement and the Iranians escaped with a draw.
It was a deflating result for the home side as victory could have pushed them into the top-eight playoffs, but Eustice said they would be ready to go for broke against Argentina on Thursday.
“We know that it’s our last chance and we will be ready for that,” he said. “We didn’t do well the last time we had a quick turnaround and we know we have to be fired up this time.
“We have been performing well this week and we just need to be more clinical in attack and defence against Argentina.”
As Mustapha Cassiem continued to stamp his authority on this World Cup with a hat-trick of goals, the SA skipper acknowledged the stiff competition in their pool.
“We gave it our all but the margins of international sport are so small. Iran are third in the world and we expected them to be so solid today, and they were clinical when it came down to the last seconds of the match.
“But it was a great effort from the guys and to lead 4-3 with just a minute to go, well I don’t think anyone was in their seats.”
Huge boost for Cup hopes as SA women edge Aussies
Men concede late goal in 4-4 draw with Iran
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
