'King' LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

'King James', who entered the game needing 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387, sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy when the ball splashed through the net, raising his arms in triumph as his teammates embraced him.

Lakers great Abdul-Jabbar, who took the title from Wilt Chamberlain with his signature skyhook on April 5 1984, sat courtside at Tuesday's game and stood to applaud James after the record was broken.

Play was stopped to recognise the achievement and to let James address the crowd.