Tissink ready to embark on exciting challenge abroad
Rising star finishes more than 20 minutes ahead of next woman in demanding People’s 60 in St Francis Bay
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
After what was her longest race to date, young-gun triathlete Jordan Tissink is aiming to Test her skills abroad as she looks ahead to racing in Europe later in 2023.
The 22-year-old was in high spirits after claiming the People’s 60 crown in St Francis Bay on Sunday, crossing the line as the first woman home, while claiming fifth spot overall.
Tissink will spend the next few months sharpening up and getting her speed in check before she heads to France to test her mettle.
While the men’s and overall winner Kyle White’s performance, in a time of three hours, one minute and two seconds, oozed class from the starter gun, it was arguably Tissink’s dominant performance on the women’s side that had tongues wagging.
The reigning Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon senior women’s champion did not let the longer 1km swim, 60km cycle, and 14km run get the better of her as she finished more than 20 minutes ahead of the next woman.
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
Tissink, who also claimed the Ultra distance win at the Race2Stanford, albeit on a shortened bike course due to bad conditions, will have two more racing opportunities in SA to fine-tune her skills before she sets foot on foreign soil.
“I am looking to do a half-distance triathlon towards the end of this year, or next year.
“That is what I am training for at the moment.
“I have the Blue Lagoon triathlon in Cape Town in two weeks, then SA Champs, then I’ll be heading overseas.
“I am pretty excited about that,” she told HeraldLIVE.
Tissink said the run was longer than she initially thought, but she was happy that she could navigate her way to the finish.
“I was happy with the swim and the bike, though the run was a bit longer than expected, a whole 5km extra.
“I am happy I could get in the extra distance.
“There was no particular plan on the bike.
“It starts out with a bit of a hill, so I wanted to take that easy and then try to keep 200 watts consistently, and I did that.”
She said the 60km cycle was longer than what she normally did, but she warmed up after about 2km, “and then it was fine”.
Meanwhile, men’s winner White was chuffed with his overall performance, having led out of the swim and onto the bike, before navigating his run feeling happy with the pace he had kept, despite a few hiccups.
“The water is quite flat here in the canals, but I was quite happy with how I went out and then managed to come out of the water first,” White said.
“The cycle was a bit windy for me at first, which made the hill at the start of the cycle a bit tricky, but once that was out of the way I got comfortable.
“And getting onto the run I felt really good.
“There were a few hiccups, I dropped a few things so it was tricky, but it is all part of racing,
“Doing the St Francis Bay course for the first time, I quite enjoyed it.
“The water is quite flat in the canals, the bike starts out tricky but then it gets flatter as you get into it, and the run lends itself to some amazing crowd support, which I really enjoyed,” White said.
