Pausing is power, says Herald Cycle Tour’s preferred energy drink

Representatives of Powerade will welcome riders home at the respective finish lines and ensure their spirits remain high after a tough day in the saddle by providing music and energy drinks.
Engelbrecht said the beverage company would also stock the refreshment stations on the various routes with Powerade, Coca-Cola and water to keep participants properly hydrated throughout their effort.
Being on the race routes provides a platform for the company to demonstrate the value of its energy drink, which contains vitamins B3, B5 and B6 to aid the conversion of food into energy.
The products will also be available at the two race villages through vendors at family picnic zones, tents, beer gardens, the VIP lounge at the road classic and other consumer interaction points.
Engelbrecht said they were proud to partner with the Eastern Cape’s flagship cycling event, which is hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and looked forward to growing with the event.
“The Herald Cycle Tour is one of the best races for elite riders and this provides a great opportunity for us to connect with our consumers through their passion for cycling. We really value this opportunity.
“Through our Powerade brand, we get to be part of our consumers’ fitness journey. We get to celebrate their personal bests, no matter how big or small.”
As an athlete, Engelbrecht said she felt in tune with the Powerade promise encapsulated within its hashtag of #AlwaysForward.
She was also impressed with the support the race garnered from the public, media as well as public and private organisations and, in turn, by its investment in various local charities.
The 37th edition of the cycling festival includes mountain bike races of various distances from the Addo Polo Club on February 12 and road events from Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on February 18 and 19.
Participants are reminded to support the Helmet Heroes initiative when they enter online or collect their race packs at the registration venues.
Go to www.heraldcycletour.co.za to register. Entries close at midnight on February 5.
HeraldLIVE
SPONSORED CONTENT
Pausing is power, says Herald Cycle Tour’s preferred energy drink
Sponsors gearing up to welcome cyclists, keep them hydrated
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald Cycle Tour’s preferred energy drink, Powerade, believes that to stop for a moment is as powerful as relentlessly pushing ahead.
“We are rewriting the rules of winning by declaring that to pause and take a moment to regroup and reflect is a sign of power,” said Sanri Engelbrecht, Coca-Cola Beverages SA’s (CCBSA) district manager for Nelson Mandela Bay.
She said the ability to choose when and how to pause — in other words rethinking, replenishing and re-energising on your own terms — was an act of power.
The 300ml smart pack available to participants of this year’s mountain bike and road races was therefore “perfect for a small pause and bigger wins”, according to Engelbrecht.
Representatives of Powerade will welcome riders home at the respective finish lines and ensure their spirits remain high after a tough day in the saddle by providing music and energy drinks.
Engelbrecht said the beverage company would also stock the refreshment stations on the various routes with Powerade, Coca-Cola and water to keep participants properly hydrated throughout their effort.
Being on the race routes provides a platform for the company to demonstrate the value of its energy drink, which contains vitamins B3, B5 and B6 to aid the conversion of food into energy.
The products will also be available at the two race villages through vendors at family picnic zones, tents, beer gardens, the VIP lounge at the road classic and other consumer interaction points.
Engelbrecht said they were proud to partner with the Eastern Cape’s flagship cycling event, which is hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and looked forward to growing with the event.
“The Herald Cycle Tour is one of the best races for elite riders and this provides a great opportunity for us to connect with our consumers through their passion for cycling. We really value this opportunity.
“Through our Powerade brand, we get to be part of our consumers’ fitness journey. We get to celebrate their personal bests, no matter how big or small.”
As an athlete, Engelbrecht said she felt in tune with the Powerade promise encapsulated within its hashtag of #AlwaysForward.
She was also impressed with the support the race garnered from the public, media as well as public and private organisations and, in turn, by its investment in various local charities.
The 37th edition of the cycling festival includes mountain bike races of various distances from the Addo Polo Club on February 12 and road events from Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on February 18 and 19.
Participants are reminded to support the Helmet Heroes initiative when they enter online or collect their race packs at the registration venues.
Go to www.heraldcycletour.co.za to register. Entries close at midnight on February 5.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby