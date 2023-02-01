Mickelson boasts slimmer frame, pledges ‘good year’

A slimmed-down Phil Mickelson said he's writing off the 2022 season as an “anomaly” and pledged to have a “really good year” in 2023.
Mickelson, 52, made the comments in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Saudi International, part of the Asian Tour, which is Mickelson's first tournament in three months.
Mickelson finished 34th or worse in five of his seven appearances on the LIV tour in 2022, the first season of the renegade series. He finished in the top 15 just once, leading to a 34th-place finish in the points race.
“I'm embarrassed with how I played last year,” Mickelson said Tuesday. “I'm going to put that behind me and have a really good year.”
Mickelson said he's down to his college weight, all part of an emphasis on his physical and mental approach to regaining the form that led him to win the PGA Championship in 2021.
“I have to look at last year as an anomaly and just let it go,” Mickelson said. “I wasn't ready to play at the start. I wasn't ready to play during.
“And this off-season, I'm ready to play. I've been playing really well at home, and I'm ready to bring my game back out here and compete. I'm optimistic to see a whole different outlook, a whole different game, a whole different competitiveness.”
Mickelson plans to play in 20 or so events in 2023. In addition to the LIV's 14 events this season, Mickelson also carries exemptions to play in each of the four majors thanks to his 2021 PGA Championship title.
“I have a whole different energy, whole different excitement,” Mickelson said. “I've been rejuvenated. Best shape I've been in a long time. I'm back to my college weight. It allows me to recover faster after I play. I'm changing some of the ways I practice to be more efficient.”
The 2023 LIV season begins February 24-26 at Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Munoz is expected to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf sometime this week, The Telegraph and Golf Digest reported.
Munoz is a one-time winner on the Tour, defeating South Korea's Im Sung-Jae in the Sanderson Farms Championship on September 22, 2019. A native of Bogota, Colombia, he has played in 134 events, including six this season, most recently getting cut after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend.
The 30-year-old Munoz is in the field for the Saudi International, which begins on Thursday. While the event is sanctioned by the Asian Tour, it is sponsored by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — LIV's Golf's primary source of financial support.
A number of LIV golfers join Munoz in the field, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
LIV will open its second season on February 24 at Mayakoba, Mexico, with individual and team competition once again being featured. — Field Level Media
Mickelson boasts slimmer frame, pledges ‘good year’
Image: Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images
