All systems go for PEople’s Triathlon in St Francis Bay

All roads will lead to St Francis Bay as triathletes descend on the town for the first leg of the PEople’s Triathlon on Sunday.
What will be the third edition of the St Francis Bay leg of the race, hundreds of athletes will toe the line in one of four distances on offer.
In the main Ultra distance race, which starts and finishes at the Quays Restaurant, triathletes face a 2km swim in the St Francis canals, before they tackle a 90km bike leg and then end off with a 21km run.
Entrants for the PEople’s 60 will tackle a 1km swim, 60km cycle and 14km run, while Aqua racers will complete a 2km swim and 90km cycle.
The team challenge comprises the same distances as the main race, with each member of the three-person team completing one discipline.
Keegan Cooke will be looking to add a fourth title to his cabinet after winning two titles at the Nelson Mandela Bay event in addition to the inaugural St Francis Bay edition.
He will be keen to get back on course after showing some early season form when he won the NMB Triathlon Championships recently.
After some downtime over the festive period, Cooke said the provincial championship race was a nice way to put his skills to the test.
“I knew my season would start with the EP champs, and I feel it was a good little test to get the body firing again, knowing that it would be two weeks out from PEople’s Triathlon.
“I felt relatively strong across the disciplines at the provincial championships and I think I showed a lot of consistency across the swim, bike and run,” Cooke said.
Cooke said once that race was done, he jumped straight back into preparations for the St Francis Bay event.
“We put a little bit more focus into the swim, ensuring that we got in a decent amount of mileage in the pool.
“Having said that, we still did quite a bit of work on the bike and run disciplines,” he said.
Looking ahead to Sunday, Cooke said: “It is always awesome to race there. It is quite a fair course; it is by no means easy but there are places where one can go quicker.
“The times from previous years have been fast, and it is also weather dependent.
“I think you can make up a lot of time during the run.
“Conditions will make it tough so hydration and nutrition will be a crucial part of the day.”
HeraldLIVE
All systems go for PEople’s Triathlon in St Francis Bay
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
All roads will lead to St Francis Bay as triathletes descend on the town for the first leg of the PEople’s Triathlon on Sunday.
What will be the third edition of the St Francis Bay leg of the race, hundreds of athletes will toe the line in one of four distances on offer.
In the main Ultra distance race, which starts and finishes at the Quays Restaurant, triathletes face a 2km swim in the St Francis canals, before they tackle a 90km bike leg and then end off with a 21km run.
Entrants for the PEople’s 60 will tackle a 1km swim, 60km cycle and 14km run, while Aqua racers will complete a 2km swim and 90km cycle.
The team challenge comprises the same distances as the main race, with each member of the three-person team completing one discipline.
Keegan Cooke will be looking to add a fourth title to his cabinet after winning two titles at the Nelson Mandela Bay event in addition to the inaugural St Francis Bay edition.
He will be keen to get back on course after showing some early season form when he won the NMB Triathlon Championships recently.
After some downtime over the festive period, Cooke said the provincial championship race was a nice way to put his skills to the test.
“I knew my season would start with the EP champs, and I feel it was a good little test to get the body firing again, knowing that it would be two weeks out from PEople’s Triathlon.
“I felt relatively strong across the disciplines at the provincial championships and I think I showed a lot of consistency across the swim, bike and run,” Cooke said.
Cooke said once that race was done, he jumped straight back into preparations for the St Francis Bay event.
“We put a little bit more focus into the swim, ensuring that we got in a decent amount of mileage in the pool.
“Having said that, we still did quite a bit of work on the bike and run disciplines,” he said.
Looking ahead to Sunday, Cooke said: “It is always awesome to race there. It is quite a fair course; it is by no means easy but there are places where one can go quicker.
“The times from previous years have been fast, and it is also weather dependent.
“I think you can make up a lot of time during the run.
“Conditions will make it tough so hydration and nutrition will be a crucial part of the day.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer