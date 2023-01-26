Reed 'not living in reality', says McIlroy after snubbing American

Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed is “not living in reality” after the American tried to talk to him at the Dubai Desert Classic this week, a month after his lawyers served the world number one court papers at his home on Christmas Eve.
Reed, who is taking legal action on different fronts since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series, admitted he threw a tee towards McIlroy, who had blanked him, on Monday. The Northern Irishman said he did not see it.
“Patrick came up to say hello and I didn't really want him to,” McIlroy told a news conference this week. “From my recollection, that was it.
“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. Trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well.
“I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake.”
Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, said that his affiliation with LIV Golf was the reason McIlroy snubbed him.
The LIV Series, which launched in June 2022, has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with enormous purses while those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.
“We all know where it came from, being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him,” he said.
“It's unfortunate because we've always had a good relationship. But it is one of those things, if you’re going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one.”
Meanwhile, the PGA Tour's attorneys asked a federal judge to add Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants to the Tour's countersuit against LIV Golf, according to multiple news outlets.
“Documents produced by LIV reveal that PIF and Mr al-Rumayyan were instrumental in inducing players to breach their tour contracts,” PGA Tour attorneys told the judge in Federal District Court in San Jose, where LIV Golf filed its antitrust lawsuit against the tour last August.
“As set forth in the existing counterclaim, LIV intentionally and knowingly caused these players to breach their contractual obligations to the TOUR by misrepresenting TOUR contracts; inducing these breaches by offering highly lucrative contracts that make it impossible for players to comply with their TOUR contracts; and providing extensive indemnification and hundreds of millions of dollars to compensate LIV players for these breaches,” PGA Tour attorneys wrote in the motion.
“Recently produced documents confirm that PIF and Mr Al-Rumayyan played an active and central role in orchestrating these breaches for their own benefit and are equally liable for the harm caused to the TOUR.”
The tour also claimed in the motion that the wealth fund and its leader had been “exercising near absolute authority” over the circuit, and that “PIF and Mr. Al-Rumayyan have personally recruited Tour players, played an active role in contract negotiations, and expressly approved each of the player contracts-all while knowing that these deals would interfere with the players' Tour contracts.”
LIV attorneys have argued Al-Rumayyan provided only oversight to the project and the tour is exaggerating his role. In a sworn statement, Al-Rumayyan said the fund provided only “high level oversight” of LIV.
According to court documents, the PIF owns at least 93% of LIV Golf, which is controlled by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and governed by Al-Rumayyan, who is also the chairman of Golf Saudi and the English Premier League club Newcastle United. — Reuters, Field Level Media
