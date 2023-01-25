Calls to support Run Your City 10km event

Nelson Mandela Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana has called on Eastern Province athletes, with a special focus on Melikhaya Frans, to make the city proud at the Absa Run Your City Series 10km, which will be run from Kings Beach in Gqeberha on April 2.
Frans, 33, will be using the race to prepare for the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts, where he hopes to make a memorable debut on April 17.
At Wednesday’s race launch, Kamana applauded the sponsors.
“It shows that a positive relationship between the private and public sector bring the necessary relief we need,” Kamana said.
“Your financial assistance will be felt by all the families who are involved — it comes at the right time.
“To athletes, the main stakeholders, the decks are cleared and battle must be joined.
“On April 2, do not disappoint us; you are in the city of breaking world records.
“In you we trust and in you, we believe. EPA athletes make us proud; the title must remain here at home.
“This will be a precursor for Melikhaya Frans who is going to Boston on April 17 and running there.
“So we want him to get there fired up from winning this race,” he said.
Gqeberha will kick off the five-leg series of 10km races, with Cape Town next on May 14.
Durban will host the third race on July 9, and Tshwane the fourth on August 27, with the final leg in Johannesburg on September 24.
Michael Mbambani, who is the Gqeberha race convener for the event and the EPA sponsorship liaison officer, said spectators should expect fast times.
“We have a culture here of breaking records.”
Absa Eastern Cape region executive Pholushi Malesa said they expected more than 7,000 runners to take part in Gqeberha.
He said joining hands with NMB fitted in with the company’s strategic intent to make a difference in the lives of people.
“We want to unite all South Africans through this marathon.
“So we are very excited about the race and we strongly believe that together we can do more for our country and its citizens.”
Stillwater Sports managing director and Absa Run Your City series founder Michael Meyer said the combined prize money for this year’s event would be more than R1.5m.
HeraldLIVE
Calls to support Run Your City 10km event
More than 7,000 runners expected to take part in Gqeberha race
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
