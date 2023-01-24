Strong women’s field for Runified Breaking Barriers 50km

The third running of the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultramarathon which returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on February 26, has again attracted a world-class elite women’s field, with confirmed entries from around the world.
In its first edition in 2021, Nedbank running club’s Irvette van Zyl ran a new women’s only 50km world record time of 3:04:24.
That time still stands and will be the aim of many once the starter’s pistol is fired which will set the runners off on a fast and flat 10km loop which the athletes will need to navigate five times.
Last year Van Zyl competed but it was her Nedbank running club Ethiopian teammate Amelework Bosho who reigned supreme taking victory and narrowly missing out on a new world record with her time of 3:04:58.
Bosho had been on world record tempo but the heat in the last 5km of the race slowed her pace, prompting race director Nick Bester to bring the start times earlier this year for both the men’s and women’s races.
Bosho will return to rectify her narrow miss and wants nothing short of a new world record. “My training has been going well together with other athletes who will also be competing, and I am looking forward to the race,” said Bosho through her manager Belay Hagos.
Emane Hayile and Tinebeb Ali will accompany Bosho in the colours of the Nedbank running club.
World record holder Van Zyl will not be competing this year, paving the way for a newcomer to take over the first South African across-the-line title.
Local Gqeberha favourites and Nedbank running club athletes Ntomebesintu Mfunzi and Kelly van Vliet will be looking to step up to the top but will have to watch out for the ever-improving Adele Broodryk from the Murray and Roberts running club after finishing third and the first South African in the 2022 Comrades Marathon.
In front of Broodryk at that Comrades was Nedbank’s Dominika Stelmach who finished second and who podiumed at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km in 2021.
The Pole is a strong and versatile athlete who likes running aggressively up front and will be sure to push the pace.
Making sure the athletes are on pace to run a world record will be the responsibility of Nedbank running club athletes Stella Marais and Helalia Johannes.
Marais is a seasoned pacer at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers event while Johannes will look to take the athletes on pace up to around 30km.
A runner not many South Africans may have heard of, but who will definitely be one to watch on race day, is Swedish athlete, Hanna Lindholm. She will don the green colours of Nedbank running club and make her ultra-marathon debut.
Lindholm boasts a quick marathon personal best time of 2:28:59 and is confident heading into her debut. “I am both excited and a little bit nervous at the extra 8km I will have to navigate,” Lindholm said.
“If I am healthy and the conditions are good then I believe a world record is certainly possible.”
Bester is confident that viewers of the event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport, are in for an exciting race in both the women’s and men’s races.
“Our ladies race this year has a good blend of seasoned ultra-runners but then also the unknown factors such as some fast marathon runners who will be making their debuts,” Bester said.
“We have been blessed with perfect weather and conditions in our past two editions of the event and I believe that if conditions are good we are likely to see not only some new world records but also some new world age bests being run.” —- nickbsport
