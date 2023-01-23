Tsitsipas survives thriller as seeds keep tumbling in Melbourne

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided becoming another shock casualty in a tournament of upsets at the Australian Open on Sunday, surviving via a thrilling 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 win over Italian Jannik Sinner to keep his dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title alive.

This after Top seed Iga Swiatek was bundled in fourth round early on Sunday, with title threat Coco Gauff also exiting in tears, as a pair of underestimated Grand Slam champions tore open the women's draw.

“It was a long match. I feel like I've spent a century on this court,” Tsitsipas said of the contest, which lasted just over four hours. “It was a ripper, as they say here. I can feel my face burning from the effort today.”

World number one Swiatek was sent packing by Elena Rybakina in the early match at Rod Laver Arena, the Pole falling 6-4 6-4 to the Kazak Wimbledon winner who started her tournament in the Melbourne Park wilderness of Court 13.

The result means this year's Australian Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament in the open era where the top two seeds in both the men's and women's singles draws have lost before the quarterfinals.