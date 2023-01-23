The Oval Track season kicked off with the 12th running of the Curt Alchin Memorial Race at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive in near-perfect weather conditions on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Motorsport season starts on high note
Image: PETER HENNING
The Oval Track season kicked off with the 12th running of the Curt Alchin Memorial Race at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive in near-perfect weather conditions on Saturday.
The large enthusiastic crowd that turned out were treated to some of the most exciting racing seen recently.
The standout class was no doubt the 1660s with a star-studded line-up of 13 drivers, with Colin Whitley, Tiaan Oliphant, Ruan Mostert and Jason Brink setting a blistering pace in a titanic four-way battle.
Brink was the standout driver in all three heats leading to the final, putting in a great performance with some high-speed overtaking manoeuvres to earn himself the prestigious Driver of the day award.
In the competitive American Saloon Class, Vincent Venter continued his superb form from last season when he was crowned club champion, taking the overall win after beating challengers Riaan Jacobs, from George, and Theuns Eksteen, from Joubertina.
Results:
Heavy Metals: 1 Pierre van der Berg, 2 Danie de Vos Jnr, 3 Elton Gilmer
Pinkrods: 1 Bianca Westraadt, 2 Annuschke Landman, 3 Chante’ Elford
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Gerrit Olivier, 3 Rimon Landman
V8 American Saloons: 1 Vincent Venter, 2 Theuns Eksteen, 3 Riaan Jacobs
1660s: 1 Jason Brink, 2 Tiaan Oliphant, 3 Ruan Mostert
Hot Rods: 1 Quentin Ellard, 2 Bianca Westraadt, 3 Juanre Verwey
