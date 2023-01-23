×

Sport

Motorsport season starts on high note

By Brendan Kelly - 23 January 2023
Jason Brink races ahead of Ruan Mostert
BLISTERING PACE: Jason Brink races ahead of Ruan Mostert
Image: PETER HENNING

The Oval Track season kicked off with the 12th running of the Curt Alchin Memorial Race at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive in near-perfect weather conditions on Saturday.

The large enthusiastic crowd that turned out were treated to some of the most exciting racing seen recently.

The standout class was no doubt the 1660s with a star-studded line-up of 13 drivers,  with Colin Whitley, Tiaan Oliphant, Ruan Mostert and Jason Brink setting a blistering pace in a titanic four-way battle.

Brink was the standout driver in all three heats leading to the final, putting in a great performance with some high-speed overtaking manoeuvres to earn himself the prestigious Driver of the day award. 

In the competitive American Saloon Class, Vincent Venter continued his superb form from last season when he was crowned club champion, taking the overall win after beating challengers Riaan Jacobs, from George, and Theuns Eksteen, from Joubertina.

Results:

Heavy Metals: 1 Pierre van der Berg, 2 Danie de Vos Jnr, 3 Elton Gilmer

Pinkrods: 1 Bianca Westraadt, 2 Annuschke Landman, 3 Chante’ Elford

2.1 Modifieds: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Gerrit Olivier, 3 Rimon Landman

V8 American Saloons: 1 Vincent Venter, 2 Theuns Eksteen, 3 Riaan Jacobs

1660s: 1 Jason Brink, 2 Tiaan Oliphant, 3 Ruan Mostert

Hot Rods: 1 Quentin Ellard, 2 Bianca Westraadt, 3 Juanre Verwey

HeraldLIVE

 

