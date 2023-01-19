He was rated as one of SA’s most versatile drivers with multiple SA titles to his name, with his first coming in the 1995 Production Car Championship, followed by the 1999 Modified Saloon Championship, 2002 Standard 1600 Saloons Championship, 2005 Modified Saloons Dirt Championship as well as the 2006 Modified Saloons Tar Championship.
He also competed in the WesBank Super Series & Engen VW Cup Series and was rewarded with National Colours for Motorsport in 2004 for his achievements in International Oval Track Racing and was also made an Honorary Member of Algoa Motorsport Club.
At the time of going to press entries were still pouring in, with some out-of-town drivers making their way to Victory Raceway.
The classes that will be racing are the V8 American Saloons, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Pinkrod Ladies class, Heavy Metals and 1660s.
Chante Elford will be making the trip up from Joubertina to compete in the Pinkrods Class after having moved up from the Rookie Class and V8 competitor Riaan Jacobs from George will be bringing his very quick American Saloon to compete against the likes of Pieta Victor, Sydney Vermaak, Rohan van Vuuren, Juan Roestorff and Andrew Meiring.
Gates to the venue open at 2pm with ticket prices set at R50 for adults, R20 for children under 12 years and trackside parking at R50 per vehicle.
Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm.
For information contact Maggie Victor at 082-656-8830.
January events
21: Moto-X, Fun Day at Rover Motorcycle Club
27: Classic Italian Car display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street and Friday Night Drags, 7pm at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
28: Algoa Motorsport Club Open Track Day for cars at Aldo Scribante Raceway & Oval Track Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
29: PE Sliders Spinning event at Aldo Scribante Raceway skid pan
HeraldLIVE
Legendary motorsport hero remembered
Motorsport lovers will gather at Victory Raceway this Saturday to pay tribute to the fallen iconic racing driver Curt Alchin, who tragically passed away at the venue on January 28 2012, while competing in a V8 American Saloon Car race.
After the water pump in his own car had packed up, he borrowed another competitor's spare car and it is believed that, after making contact with another car, the accelerator cable jammed with the throttle stuck wide open and the car hit the wall at high speed leaving him with severe head, neck and chest injuries.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at St Georges Hospital. He was 44.
Image: Morne Condon
He was rated as one of SA’s most versatile drivers with multiple SA titles to his name, with his first coming in the 1995 Production Car Championship, followed by the 1999 Modified Saloon Championship, 2002 Standard 1600 Saloons Championship, 2005 Modified Saloons Dirt Championship as well as the 2006 Modified Saloons Tar Championship.
He also competed in the WesBank Super Series & Engen VW Cup Series and was rewarded with National Colours for Motorsport in 2004 for his achievements in International Oval Track Racing and was also made an Honorary Member of Algoa Motorsport Club.
At the time of going to press entries were still pouring in, with some out-of-town drivers making their way to Victory Raceway.
The classes that will be racing are the V8 American Saloons, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Pinkrod Ladies class, Heavy Metals and 1660s.
Chante Elford will be making the trip up from Joubertina to compete in the Pinkrods Class after having moved up from the Rookie Class and V8 competitor Riaan Jacobs from George will be bringing his very quick American Saloon to compete against the likes of Pieta Victor, Sydney Vermaak, Rohan van Vuuren, Juan Roestorff and Andrew Meiring.
Gates to the venue open at 2pm with ticket prices set at R50 for adults, R20 for children under 12 years and trackside parking at R50 per vehicle.
Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm.
For information contact Maggie Victor at 082-656-8830.
January events
21: Moto-X, Fun Day at Rover Motorcycle Club
27: Classic Italian Car display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street and Friday Night Drags, 7pm at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
28: Algoa Motorsport Club Open Track Day for cars at Aldo Scribante Raceway & Oval Track Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
29: PE Sliders Spinning event at Aldo Scribante Raceway skid pan
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer