Foundation helps equip young Motherwell golfers
Donation of nine sets of clubs will see more aspiring aces able to follow their dreams
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 18 January 2023
The Motherwell Development Golf Club, under the auspices of SA Golf Development, has received a major boost with the donation of equipment to help it continue teaching children from disadvantaged backgrounds to play the sport.
The JB Magongo Foundation recently handed over nine fully equipped golf bags to the club at Peace Park in Motherwell. ..
