Tough Super Challenge awaits for Progress, says coach

Champions Progress must rise to the challenge of playing their opening two EC Super 16 club rugby games on the road against tough opponents, head coach Elroy Ligman says.
The all-conquering Kariega outfit get their title defence under way with a tricky visit to tournament newcomers East Rand United in Brakpan on January 21.
After an arduous trip to Reiger Park’s intimidating “Graveyard” venue, Progress travel to Buffalo City to face a gritty Ncerha Leopards outfit on January 28.
“Preseason at amateur level is always challenging for club teams,” Ligman said.
“We didn’t have a lot of time together, but most of the squad were involved in various 10s rugby tournaments until mid-December.
“Now that the guys are back together, we will do some tests to check on the players’ condition and then we will take it from there.
“We have a friendly scheduled on Saturday against the NMU Madibaz, which will be nice preparation for us.
“Progress wanted to start the tournament at home in front of our own people at the Central Field, but it wasn’t to be.
“I’m sure the guys will rise and take the challenge head-on of playing away from home in the opening two games.
“Everyone is looking forward to the experience and eager to get back onto the field again in the Super Rugby tournament.
“Teams up in Gauteng are always tough opponents and that we don’t know them makes it even harder.
“It will be nice to test ourselves against teams from other provinces.
“We had a taste of it in Saldanha last year in a provincial event and are looking forward to playing new teams.”
Progress president Kosie Basson has expressed his disappointment that the champions must wait until round three before they have a home game.
“There is a lot of unhappiness among all the clubs regarding the fixture list for the expanded tournament,” Basson said.
“We are not happy with the way things have been planned by the organisers and also about promises they made in the first meeting we had with them.
“How can the defending champions play their first two games away from home against teams who have no effect on the tournament?
“The steering committee talk about exposure to the community in the Eastern Cape, but they take our first two games away.
“It does not make sense and they told us this only the other day. They have lost the plot regarding the tournament.”
After flattening all comers in 2022, Progress are determined to start with a bang as they go in search of a third consecutive Super title.
Apart from their success in the Super 14, the unstoppable Kariega side also lifted the EPRU Grand Challenge trophy when they beat the Madibaz in Despatch in 2022.
Progress are under no illusion that a tough battle awaits them at the Graveyard in Reiger Park against an ER United side that will be determined to prove their mettle against new opponents.
East Rand United were recognised as one of the top 16 clubs in the country in 2019 before Covid-19 halted club rugby.
The tournament's other debutants George Crusaders are also riding a wave of success and will be a tough nut to crack for the East Cape sides.
They were unbeaten in 30 matches in 2022 and will be aiming to make their presence felt in the Super 16.
Next Saturday's first-round fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs): Kirkwood v George Crusaders (Bergsig Sporting Ground), Jeffreys Bay v Swallows (Jeffreys Bay), Ntlaza Lions v Young Leopards (Ntlaza Stadium), EL Police v Harlequins (Police Park), East Rand United v Progress (The Graveyard, Reiger Park), Gardens v Ncerba Leopards (Derrick Ferreira), Kruisfontein v Moonlight (Kruisfontein), Park v Old Selbornians (Londt Park).
Image: WERNER HILLS
