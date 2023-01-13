Bay’s Frans aiming to make SA proud in Boston Marathon debut
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 January 2023
Top Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans hopes to make a memorable debut at the 127th edition of the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts on April 17.
With a personal best of two hours, nine minutes and 24 seconds, the Kariega-born athlete was on Wednesday evening announced among the elite runners who will be on the starting line of the race...
