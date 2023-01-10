Runified Breaking Barriers 50km entries close on Sunday

The third edition of the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km returns to Nelson Mandela Bay on February 26 with entries for the record-breaking event closing on Sunday.
It is an elite-only event, and race director Nick Bester said entries were almost full for the capped field of 200 athletes.
“There are still a few entries available and we have had some big interest for this year’s event, especially internationally, where there are some exciting athletes who will be making their way to SA,” Bester said.
Three world records were set in the first two editions of the race.
Bester called for top age group category runners to get their entries in for a chance to set a new world age best and run alongside acclaimed international athletes in a World Athletics Elite and International Ultrarunners Association gold label race — the stamp of approval given only to top-notch events.
“There have, of course, been three official world records set in our event, but there have been many age group world bests and these athletes get to experience a world-class event with live television coverage, a fast route, generous prize money and a quality medal and T-shirt while sharing the road with other world-class runners.”
The route follows a 10km loop course which the runners need to complete five times.
It is fast, flat and free of any undulations along the beautiful Nelson Mandela Bay coastline, which creates a recipe for guaranteed quick times.
Top Nedbank running club athletes who will be returning this year include Comrades winners Edward Mothibi and Tete Dijana, who took victory in the past two Comrades Marathons.
In last year’s Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km, the duo used the event as preparation for the Comrades.
Dijana finished second with Mothibi in third position.
Athletes wanting to take part in this year’s event can email their CVs to nbsport@lantic.net
The race will be televised live on SuperSport from 5.20am to 9.30am.
Visit the race website www.nickbsport.com or www.nedbankrunningclub.co.za for more information. www.nickbsport.com
