Excitement grows as Standard Bank joins Herald Cycle Tour family

“We hope to be a continued sponsor as we realise The Herald Cycle Tour is one of the signature events which our customers and stakeholders eagerly anticipate each year.
“We have cultivated sound relationships with external stakeholders over many years, which have opened the door to a range of opportunities such as this.”
Maqalekane said The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, had developed into a major event that created opportunities for them to connect with various parties.
“It has been part of the Eastern Cape for many years and, as such, Standard Bank’s involvement affords us the opportunity to build the brand and create relevance in the markets where the Standard Bank Group operates.”
He was of the opinion that the tour provided “the perfect platform” for it to engage with its customers.
Furthermore, he noted that the event had a built-in sustainable and socially relevant cause that would help shape the bank’s reputation while growing the discipline in which it had invested.
Maqalekane said he hoped to celebrate alongside the participants at the finish line.
“I want to say to all the riders the best of luck as you tackle some challenging climbs along our beautiful coastline. Dig deep and remember the training which has led you to this point.”
This year’s cycling festival starts with the mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 12.
The distances of 80km, 60km, 30km, 5km and 500m offers options to the experienced and inexperienced as well as the young and old.
The road programme kicks into gear at the race village on Pollok Beach in Gqeberha the following weekend.
The 2km and 500m events for kids are scheduled for the Saturday with the much anticipated 106km and 55km races starting and finishing in the shadow of the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Sunday.
At the heart of the event is its association with various charitable initiatives such as the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and Uthando Cycle Youth Academy.
In addition, the Helmet Heroes concept was introduced last year to campaign for safer commuting by bicycle.
The aim is to distribute 100 helmets to people on the race route after the event.
Participants can contribute on the entry portal or by depositing their unwanted headgear in the containers provided at the race villages during registration.
For more information, or to beat the February 5 entry deadline, go to www.heraldcycletour.co.za.
Entrants stand a chance of winning a Trek bicycle worth R40,000.
HeraldLIVE
SPONSORED CONTENT
Excitement grows as Standard Bank joins Herald Cycle Tour family
New sponsor to invest in hospitality area at road race events
Image: SUPPLIED
Standard Bank has promised to roll out the red carpet to clients and selected participants alike as the financial institution prepares to cycle in tandem with The Herald Cycle Tour for the first time next month.
Unathi Maqalekane, provincial head of Standard Bank’s client coverage in the Eastern Cape, said it would invest in the hospitality area at the road events on February 18 and 19.
Apart from looking after its clients, it can be an unforgettable experience for the select few who have “won” access to the VIP tent via lucky draw.
Though the sponsorship was for the 37th edition of one of the country’s most iconic cycling classics, he said there was a strong interest to stay involved beyond 2023.
“We hope to be a continued sponsor as we realise The Herald Cycle Tour is one of the signature events which our customers and stakeholders eagerly anticipate each year.
“We have cultivated sound relationships with external stakeholders over many years, which have opened the door to a range of opportunities such as this.”
Maqalekane said The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, had developed into a major event that created opportunities for them to connect with various parties.
“It has been part of the Eastern Cape for many years and, as such, Standard Bank’s involvement affords us the opportunity to build the brand and create relevance in the markets where the Standard Bank Group operates.”
He was of the opinion that the tour provided “the perfect platform” for it to engage with its customers.
Furthermore, he noted that the event had a built-in sustainable and socially relevant cause that would help shape the bank’s reputation while growing the discipline in which it had invested.
Maqalekane said he hoped to celebrate alongside the participants at the finish line.
“I want to say to all the riders the best of luck as you tackle some challenging climbs along our beautiful coastline. Dig deep and remember the training which has led you to this point.”
This year’s cycling festival starts with the mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 12.
The distances of 80km, 60km, 30km, 5km and 500m offers options to the experienced and inexperienced as well as the young and old.
The road programme kicks into gear at the race village on Pollok Beach in Gqeberha the following weekend.
The 2km and 500m events for kids are scheduled for the Saturday with the much anticipated 106km and 55km races starting and finishing in the shadow of the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Sunday.
At the heart of the event is its association with various charitable initiatives such as the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and Uthando Cycle Youth Academy.
In addition, the Helmet Heroes concept was introduced last year to campaign for safer commuting by bicycle.
The aim is to distribute 100 helmets to people on the race route after the event.
Participants can contribute on the entry portal or by depositing their unwanted headgear in the containers provided at the race villages during registration.
For more information, or to beat the February 5 entry deadline, go to www.heraldcycletour.co.za.
Entrants stand a chance of winning a Trek bicycle worth R40,000.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer