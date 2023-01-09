Djokovic lost sleep to deal with hamstring problem

Novak Djokovic said he worked with his physiotherapist all night to fix a hamstring issue before the Serbian beat Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday ahead of this month's Australian Open.
Djokovic underwent treatment on his left leg during Saturday's semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev after he hyperextended his left hamstring while stretching to make a forehand.
But the 35-year-old moved freely on the court in Sunday's final before he dug deep to save a match point and seal a 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.
“I woke up all right. Went deep into the night last night with work done with the physio,” Djokovic told reporters. “Talk with the doctors, as well, of the tournament, etc.
“There was a lot of care going into today's match about the hamstring. It was all right.
“Few times in the match I felt was tightening up the muscle, but nothing that would worry me for my performance.”
At the January 16-29 Australian Open, Djokovic will be bidding for a record-extending 10th title to draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam crowns.
“I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to Australian Open,” Djokovic said.
“I look forward to Melbourne. Rod Laver is probably my most — not probably, it certainly is my most successful court in my career. I love playing there. I look forward to it.
“I have a week off for recovery now and working on specific things in terms of my game, my body, getting my mind in the right state for the best-of-five and two long weeks hopefully.”
“I hope you enjoyed the show tonight,” Djokovic said. “I want to say a few words to Seb and his team. Amazing tournament, amazing effort today. I'll probably say that you were closer to victory today than I was.
“The future is bright for you so just keep going.”
Korda broke for a 5-4 lead in a tense first set and was 40-0 up on serve when Djokovic hit back to level the scores, but the world number five came undone in the tiebreak as the American soaked up the pressure to convert his seventh set point.
A fuming Djokovic yelled at and banished two members of his entourage from their courtside seats before the second set, in which he uncharacteristically struggled with his returns to allow Korda to dominate the rallies.
But with the crowd behind him on his return to Australia after his deportation last year due to his unvaccinated coronavirus status, Djokovic raised his game to save a match point before forcing a tiebreak which the top seed won.
Djokovic held for a 5-4 lead in the final set and the 35-year-old closed out victory with a break of serve as Korda finally felt the pressure and double-faulted before making two errors.
Djokovic thanked his team for tolerating him in good and bad times.
“Today I'm sure they didn't have a blast with me going back and forth with them,” Djokovic said before addressing the crowd. “It definitely felt like playing at home. You guys made me feel very welcome, so thank you.”
The victory also helped Djokovic go level with his great rival Rafa Nadal on 92 ATP singles titles in the open era, with only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) ahead of the duo. — Reuters
Djokovic lost sleep to deal with hamstring problem
