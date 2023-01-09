Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up

Danielle Collins, the runner-up at last year's Australian Open, indicated she might be set for another run deep into the year's first Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday.
The American, also a semifinalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, set off at a canter and led 5-0 before the Czech former world number one finally found some of her once formidable game and rallied to break back.
Collins, seeded 10th, would not be knocked off course, however, and converted her fifth set point to take the opening stanza before breaking Pliskova twice in the second to seal the victory.
“Hope to keep the good momentum going, I played a good match today,” said Collins, who will next meet Jil Teichmann in the second round after the Swiss downed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-4.
“I don't think Karolina was at her best, but it's ups and downs with the tennis, just riding it out. I think she'll get some good recovery and get ready for Melbourne now.”
Earlier, former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova gave a reminder of her quality when she beat the current holder of the All England Club title Elena Rybakina 6-3 7-5 to continue her winning start in the new season.
The 2019 Australian Open finalist rode a rock-solid serve and earned all three of the breakpoints in the contest, converting two to set up a second-round clash with American Shelby Rogers or China's Qinwen Zheng.
“I came here playing well so I'm glad I continued that today,” said the 32-year-old Czech.
The top three women in the world were all late withdrawals from the second Adelaide tournament with Iga Swiatek (shoulder) and Ons Jabeur (back) both nursing injuries and Jessica Pegula citing a change of schedule.
The top remaining seed, France's Caroline Garcia, was given a bye into the second round.
The other women's warm-up for the Australian Open this week is the Hobart International, which returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Qualifier Lauren Davis opened the tournament with an upset of out-of-sorts fourth seed and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, easing past her fellow American 6-2 6-2.
• French journeyman Constant Lestienne wrote a small footnote in the history of men's tennis on Monday when he won the first ATP Tour match in New Zealand for three years in the opening round of the Auckland Open.
Now an Australian Open warm-up, the Auckland Open had been played every year since 1956 until New Zealand's lockdown in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 and 2022 editions.
Brushing off a hip issue that needed treatment in the first set, Lestienne wasted little time in dismissing Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-1 to take a place in the second round.
World number three Casper Ruud, the top seed, received a bye through the first round, as did local favourite Cam Norrie, the British world number 14, who was raised in New Zealand.
Norwegian Ruud could move to the top of the world rankings over the next three weeks in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out of the year's first Grand Slam with a leg injury.
The winner of that clash will face Russian top seed Andrey Rublev, the world number eight, in the second round on Wednesday. — Reuters
Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up
Image: Mark Brake/Getty Images
