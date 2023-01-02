Medvedev aims to learn from tough moments, raise game in 2023

Daniil Medvedev said he needed a long time to recover from his loss to Rafa Nadal in last year's Australian Open final, but the Russian vowed to use his experiences to reach a higher level in 2023 as he gears up for the season's first Grand Slam.
Medvedev was up two sets when Nadal pulled off a comeback for the ages by sealing a 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory in a thrilling final at Rod Laver Arena to deny his opponent his second major crown.
“I felt absolutely terrible ... the thing about life and tennis is that you have to get over it, try to learn from it because you can't change the past,” Medvedev told reporters, before the Adelaide International 1 tournament.
“I had some tough moments in my career ... tough losses — I know a lot of losses in a row and I always managed to find a way back, so I'm sure I'm going to find the way back to an even higher level than I was playing maybe last year.
“But yeah, the match was not easy to get over for some time, but right now I'm looking forward to the Australian Open again, and I want to do better than last year. That's the goal.”
After losing to Nadal at Melbourne Park, Medvedev exited the French Open in the fourth round, while a ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced him to miss the grass court major.
His title defence at the US Open ended after a fourth-round defeat by Australian Nick Kyrgios and the 26-year-old went on to lose his number-one ranking.
Teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended 2022 as the top-ranked player and Medvedev said the men's field looked as strong as ever with the emergence of new faces in the top 10.
“I think it's always difficult because it's always some new players that come in. Some old ones are maybe playing a little bit worse, but they're coming back ... Carlos is number one in the world now, playing amazing,” Medvedev said.
Medvedev will open his season against Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the Adelaide ATP 250 event with a potential semifinal clash with 21-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime said his superb form in the second half of last year has left him full of confidence for 2023, as the world number six gears up for the new season as part of a heavyweight field in Adelaide.
Canadian Auger-Aliassime, 22, captured titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel with a 13-match winning run in October before reaching the semifinals of the Paris Masters and competing in the ATP Finals.
He also guided Canada to their first Davis Cup title late in November, beating Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Oscar Otte at the Finals in Malaga, Spain.
“I feel like momentum plays a huge role in your confidence. For me, it's been great in the last few months,” Auger-Aliassime told reporters.
“I try to recreate it, not just like think it's some sort of stars aligned or some type of luck you're just trying to ride a wave on. I think there are reasons behind the success.
“I feel like it's about understanding why you're succeeding constantly and trying to do it again.”
The Adelaide field includes Novak Djokovic, Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Denis Shapovalov and Karen Khachanov among others and Auger-Aliassime said the event was the best preparation for the Australian Open starting on January 16.
“You want to be tested from the first matches you play,” second seed Auger-Aliassime said.
“Also before the Australian Open starts, you want to play the best players, be tested and see where your game's at. For me, it's actually good news.”
The tournament began on Sunday with American Marcos Giron battling past French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 7-5 before Mackenzie McDonald advanced when Daniel Elahi Galan retired after losing the opening set 6-3. — Reuters
Medvedev aims to learn from tough moments, raise game in 2023
Image: Sarah Reed / Getty Images
