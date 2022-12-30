Bluewater Bay Destroyer guns for knockout 2023
Hard-hitting junior-middleweight Darrin Rossouw out to extend his unbeaten record
Bluewater Bay boxer Darrin Rossouw labelled his recent unanimous points victory over Jacques Muvud as his best performance to date and is now looking to build on that success as he ushers in the new year.
Known as “The Destroyer” for his patience and deadly accuracy, the 22-year-old junior-middleweight now boasts a professional record of 7-0 — with four of the victories coming by knockout — after his exploits at the ESPN Africa Boxing 24 event...
Bluewater Bay Destroyer guns for knockout 2023
Hard-hitting junior-middleweight Darrin Rossouw out to extend his unbeaten record
Sports reporter
Bluewater Bay boxer Darrin Rossouw labelled his recent unanimous points victory over Jacques Muvud as his best performance to date and is now looking to build on that success as he ushers in the new year.
Known as “The Destroyer” for his patience and deadly accuracy, the 22-year-old junior-middleweight now boasts a professional record of 7-0 — with four of the victories coming by knockout — after his exploits at the ESPN Africa Boxing 24 event...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer