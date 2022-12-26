Liverpool boss Klopp warns of intense year as injuries take their toll

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the next year would be intense for players coming back from the World Cup with the German preparing his side for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool are in sixth place after a disappointing start to the season and face a Villa who have moved up to 12th after the appointment of Unai Emery as manager in October.

“For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense,” Klopp said on Friday after his side's 3-2 fourth-round League Cup loss at Manchester City the previous evening.