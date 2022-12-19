Bell targets world scene after SA title defence
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 19 December 2022
Nozipho Bell has set her sights on world crowns after successfully retaining her SA Junior lightweight title by knockout against Mashudu Ramakuwele of Limpopo at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday evening.
The Walmer township boxer brought Ramakuwele down in the second round to defend her title in the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza...
