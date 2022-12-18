“This can be perceived as a racist comment, and both TV 2 and Christian Høgh Andersen would like to give a profound apology for that.”
Morocco have earned admiration globally and been the pride of Africa and the Arab world becoming the first team from there to reach the World Cup semifinals. The Atlas Lions lost 1-0 against defending champions France in Wednesday's semifinal and lost 2-1 against Croatia in Saturday's third-place playoff to finish fourth.
Argentina meet France in Sunday's final at Doha's Lusail Stadium (5pm SA time).
WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys
A comment made by a news anchor on Danish TV comparing the Moroccan football team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup to monkeys has sparked outrage.
TV 2 Danmark has apologised for the “inappropriate and offensive comment from a host of TV 2 NEWS”.
The comments were shared in a segment produced by Al Jazeera English.
A host shows a picture of a family of monkeys and makes a comparison with how the Moroccan team have celebrated with their families and mothers reaching the semifinals of the World Cup.
TV 2 Danmark issued an apology, and suggested the comparison made was accidental.
“In the current affairs programme ‘NEWS & Co’ on Danish TV 2 NEWS on Monday December 12, an inappropriate comment was made in relation to the Moroccan national football team. TV 2 sincerely apologises for the comment,” TV 2 Danmark said.
“In the programme the panel spoke about the World Cup in football, where the Moroccan national team has their families with them to support the team.
“TV 2 NEWS host Christian Høgh Andersen draws a comparison between staying together as a family to the next topic about animals. Unintentionally, this becomes a comparison between Morocco's national football team and their families, and a picture of a monkey family that host Søren Lippert presents for the following topic.
