Ndwayana confident ahead of Kariega bout
Nozipho Bell will defend her SA junior-lightweight title against Mashudu Ramakuwela
Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 16 December 2022
Makhanda's Mziwoxolo Ndwayana is looking lean, mean and up for a fight ahead of his welterweight bout against Uganda’s Nicholas Jooga in the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday (2pm).
Starring in the main supporting bout, Ndwayana is a former SA champion in the same division and an ex-WBF international champion...
Ndwayana confident ahead of Kariega bout
Nozipho Bell will defend her SA junior-lightweight title against Mashudu Ramakuwela
Makhanda's Mziwoxolo Ndwayana is looking lean, mean and up for a fight ahead of his welterweight bout against Uganda’s Nicholas Jooga in the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday (2pm).
Starring in the main supporting bout, Ndwayana is a former SA champion in the same division and an ex-WBF international champion...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer