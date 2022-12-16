×

Sport

Ndwayana confident ahead of Kariega bout

Nozipho Bell will defend her SA junior-lightweight title against Mashudu Ramakuwela

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 16 December 2022

Makhanda's Mziwoxolo Ndwayana is looking lean, mean and up for a fight ahead of his welterweight bout against Uganda’s Nicholas Jooga in the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday (2pm).

Starring in the main supporting bout, Ndwayana is a former SA champion in the same division and an ex-WBF international champion...

