IBF gives Bell final warning to defend title or risk being stripped
Gqeberha boxer gets three-month extension after not meeting deadline
By MESULI ZIFO - 16 December 2022
Popular Gqeberha boxer Nozipho Bell has dodged a bullet after nearly being stripped of her IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title for not defending the crown since winning it in December 2021.
Bell will instead defend her SA title against Ramashudu Ramakwelo in a Nyusa Boxing Promotions tournament at Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday...
