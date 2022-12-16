×

Sport

IBF gives Bell final warning to defend title or risk being stripped

Gqeberha boxer gets three-month extension after not meeting deadline

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 16 December 2022

Popular Gqeberha boxer Nozipho Bell has dodged a bullet after nearly being stripped of her IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title for not defending the crown since winning it in December 2021.

Bell will instead defend her SA title against Ramashudu Ramakwelo in a Nyusa Boxing Promotions tournament at Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday...

