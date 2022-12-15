×

Sport

Boxing fans in for Kariega treat

Nozipho Bell defending her SA junior lightweight title in main bout of action-packed fight tournament

15 December 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

It’s all systems go for the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza taking place at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday (doors open at 2pm).

The action-packed tournament is being staged by Nyusa Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...

