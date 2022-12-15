Boxing fans in for Kariega treat
Nozipho Bell defending her SA junior lightweight title in main bout of action-packed fight tournament
It’s all systems go for the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza taking place at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday (doors open at 2pm).
The action-packed tournament is being staged by Nyusa Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
Boxing fans in for Kariega treat
Nozipho Bell defending her SA junior lightweight title in main bout of action-packed fight tournament
Soccer reporter
It’s all systems go for the Nelson Mandela Promoters Association Boxing Extravaganza taking place at the Babs Madlakane Community Hall in Kariega on Sunday (doors open at 2pm).
The action-packed tournament is being staged by Nyusa Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer