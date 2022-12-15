Algoa young guns head to Cape

Three of Algo Motorsport Club’s rising motorcycle talents will be making the scenic trip to Killarney International Raceway this weekend for the Livingstone Bath’s 8-Hour Endurance Race.
Ashton Heidemann and Ethan Diener will be joining Cape Town riders Ryan van Niekerk and Arno Erasmus in Mitch Robinson’s Mag Workshop Team on board a Honda CBR 150 motorcycle and Dylan Grobler will be with the Red Beard Racing Team.
Heidemann, 18, has had a phenomenal season, showing great race craft and pace, which led to him clinching the CBR 150 Breakfast Run Class as well as getting second place in Index of Performance in the Klinicare 100 endurance race.
He has also taken 14-year-old Diener under his wing and will be acting as his coach and mentor for the new season.
Diener, who is a pupil at DF Malherbe, started racing in 2019 on a mini moto before moving on to the NSF100 class and then onto the CBR 150 this season where he performed consistently, claiming third overall in the closely contested Junior Club Championship behind Dylan Grobler in first and Damian Oberholzer, second.
Grobler, 14, of Framesby High, will join the Red Beard Racing Team alongside Cape Town riders Jurg Steyn, Oliver Hintehaus and Tristan Pienaar.
Grobler won the NSF100 and CBR 150 junior championships in what can only be considered a season of ups and downs, but with both grit and determination proved that he has what it takes to become a true champion.
All three of the local riders have come through the local NSF 100 development programme, which Motorsport SA have given their blessing.
The SA Motorcycle Racing Academy is the brainchild of Johannesburg businessman Neil Harran, who has the backing of Honda SA, which supply identical motorcycles to the Johannesburg-based academy and the Algoa Motorsport Academy.
The local academy caters for eight youngsters and is run by husband and wife Lucille and Glen Elliot and they have seen this programme reaping rewards, with local superstar Roche Moodley competing internationally in the Red Bull Rookies Cup on his way to Moto 3.
Remaining 2022 events:
December 16: Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 18: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway
Stock cars at PEOTR on December 17 has been cancelled.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
