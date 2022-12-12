Nelson Mandela Bay drivers shine in Cape Town

Local motorsport heroes scooped the accolades in an impressive season finale at the picturesque Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town at the weekend.
In the GT Sports Class, Michael Stephen put in a brilliant performance in race one, overtaking Aldo Scribante on the last lap to claim victory in his first outing in his brand-new Audi R8 GT3.
Aldo Scribante finished in second with his brother, Silvio, taking third, thus ensuring that it was a full podium of local drivers.
In race two, Silvio Scribante shared the driving duties with international superstar Jordan Pepper and they claimed a narrow victory over Michael Stephen, with Andrew Culbert taking home third.
In the overall standings in the 2022 GT Championship, it was Silvio who ended a brilliant year on top with brother Aldo in second and Michael Stephen in third.
The great performances of the technical team headed by Byron Teengs that look after the Lamborghini Huracans ensured that the Scuderia Scribante Team were crowned the SAGT Team Champions.
In the SA Endurance series, which ended with the Killarney 9-Hour Endurance race, Tschops Siphuka was in sublime form, finishing in second place in his Into Africa-backed Lamborghini Huracan.
The win went to Tschops’s nephew, Kwanda Makoena, driving an Audi R8 GT.
Tschops has been instrumental in 18-year-old Kwanda’s fast rise to fame, acting as a coach, mentor and driving partner over the past season.
Another of the rising local superstars that Siphuka is busy mentoring is Xolele Njumbuxa, who claimed a top 10 finish in the Killarney 9-Hour behind the wheel of a Team Qhubani Backdraft Cobra.
Njumbuxa and his team claimed second place in class E and third overall in the Index of Performance.
Daniel Rowe in the VW Motorsport Golf finished in eighth place overall as well as claiming second place in class D.
