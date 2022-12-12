Nelson Mandela Bay boxing community mourns death of stalwart Fina
Manager deeply involved in development of sport, mentoring champions
The Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing community has been dealt a body blow after the sudden death of stalwart manager Ndumiso “Bra Ndumza” Fina, aged 68.
Fina died at Dora Nginza Hospital on Sunday afternoon...
Nelson Mandela Bay boxing community mourns death of stalwart Fina
Manager deeply involved in development of sport, mentoring champions
Soccer reporter
The Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing community has been dealt a body blow after the sudden death of stalwart manager Ndumiso “Bra Ndumza” Fina, aged 68.
Fina died at Dora Nginza Hospital on Sunday afternoon...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer