PE Bowling Club celebrates 140th anniversary

Special event being held to mark founding of game in SA in 1882

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 07 December 2022

The grand old lady Port Elizabeth Bowling Club will celebrate 140 years of existence at a special function on Friday night.

Situated in the heart of St George’s Park, the PE Bowling Club was founded on August 14 1882, and is known as the “The Mother Club of Bowls in South Africa” as it was the first bowling club in the country...

