All systems go for Triathlon Summer Series

Pollok Beach will buzz when the Xerox Triathlon Summer Series returns to Gqeberha from Sunday.
This will see multisport enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels from across the country descend on Summerstrand for four days of action-packed racing.
While last season’s overall champions, Divan Henry du Plooy and Antonelle Saporta, have not yet thrown their names into the hat, Zsports Events spokesperson Niel du Preez said there could be a few new names on the overall winners’ list come championship Sunday.
After this Sunday’s curtain-raiser, three more race days will follow — on Wednesday and Friday and the season finale at the same venue on December 18.
Du Preez said the race would feature the sprint consisting of a 500m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, while the super sprint would feature a 200m swim, 10km cycle, and a 2.5km run.
He said numbers at the 2021 event had not been high because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this edition was already looking a lot better.
“We were hoping that things would pick up again this year after the low numbers we had last year,” he said.
“We had 200-250 competitors across the four days of racing.
“Hopefully, we can double the number of entries we had at the 2021 event.”
The 2022 event will also see each race day follow a specific theme, starting with the “Give it a Tri” day on Sunday, where racers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to get a taste of what multisport racing is all about.
That will be followed by Corporate Teams Day on Wednesday and Para Friday 48 hours later.
The final day, Championship Sunday, will be where everything comes to a head and the overall champions are crowned.
While the events are geared towards introducing prospective triathletes to the sport, Du Preez said a few professionals were also expected to take part as they used the event to work on aspects of their racing for longer events.
The action gets under way at 8.30am on each race day.
Online entries close at 5pm the day before each event and all athletes must be registered with Triathlon SA or buy a temporary pass.
HeraldLIVE
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
HeraldLIVE
