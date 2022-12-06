×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

EP punches above its weight in SA’s first Hockey5s team

Two players and head coach, all from Bay, heading to Egypt for World Cup qualifier event

Premium
06 December 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

The Eastern Province Hockey Federation is excited to have three representatives — two players and the head coach — in the first-ever SA Men’s Hockey5s squad.

Gqeberha-born players Cody Posthumus and Winray Christoffels were recently named in the SA Men’s Hockey5s team heading for Ismailia, in Egypt, for the first-ever African Hockey5s World Cup qualifier event...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read