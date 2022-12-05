Zimbabwe’s Mutiro streaks to victory in Bay 1 City Marathon

Zimbabwe’s Winfred Mutiro led from start to finish to clinch the men’s title in the Nelson Mandela Bay 1 City Marathon at Fairview Racecourse on Saturday.
More than 1,500 spirited athletes had a chilly start to the marathon and 21.1km at Fairview, with many of SA’s top runners competing to qualify for the Two Oceans and Comrades races next year.
The weather conditions were challenging, with athletes running into the teeth of the wind, which affected the finish times.
Thabang Masihleho, of the University of Technology, finished second in 2.22.09, followed by Rhirandzu Rhangani, of Rocky Running Club, in third overall and first in his age category (35-39), in 2.22.33.
Luyanda Tshangana, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finished fourth in 2.23.33, with Jonas Mokhele, of Nedbank Central Gauteng, claiming fifth overall, and first in his age category (40-49) in 2.24.20.
Tete Dijana, this year’s Comrades marathon winner, used the marathon as part of his training programme and ran in the front bunch until the 30km mark, then waited for his friends and helped them to the finish as a social run.
Dijana will be back in Gqeberha in February to compete in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon, in which he took second place earlier in 2022.
Anna Moeketsi, of Mr Price Free State, was the first woman home with a strong lead in 3.03.57. She also won her age category (35-39).
Lindi Georgiou, of Body Concept, finished second and first in her age category (40-49) in 3.15.14, followed by Christine Claasen, of Nedbank RC, in third and first in her age category (50-59), in 3.24.47.
Bay stalwart Desmond Zibi, running for Ikhamva Athletics Club, finished first in his age category, 50-59, in 2.42.12, and Mzoli Mpalala, of Boxer Athletics Club, finished first in the 60-69 category, in 3.11.20.
Mutiro held a fast pace of 3min 20 secs for the first 35km, only slowing slightly in the last 7km when faced with a strong headwind, to finish in a satisfying time of 2.22.03.
“It was a very tough race with strong winds and I expected to finish faster in a better time, but I am happy to win this race and the cash prize of R12,500,” he said.
Race director Mike Mbambani was happy with the big field despite the challenging weather.
“We are grateful to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for their ongoing support and our athletes finished well despite the weather today.
“We had an incident-free event and we can only grow from here,” he said.
Yanga Malusi, of Boxer AC, won the 21km in 1.07.59, with teammates Bongani Banda and Sibahle Maqwara, both of Nedbank Running Club, finishing second and third in 1.10.44 and 1.10.49.
Home favourite Ntombezintu Mfunzi, running for Nedbank, was the first woman home in the 21km and first in her age category (40-49) in a time of 1.22.46.
“The weather was tough and we were fighting with the wind all the way but the route is nice and flat so I am happy with my race,” she said.
Sandiswa Kundulu, of Boxer AC, finished second in 1.27.52, followed by Kayla Nell, of Charlo AC, in third place in 1.30.02.
Due to the Bay municipality and its well-established Legacy Project sponsorship, the men and women marathon winners each received R12,500, from a total prize purse of more than R128,000 for all marathon and half-marathon age category winners.
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MMC Bassie Kamana showed his support for the athletes at the event.
“NMB 1 City Marathon is an EPA League event and the only marathon on the EP Athletics calendar for runners to qualify for the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons, but more importantly this event fits the city’s agenda to establish Gqeberha as the sporting destination of choice in the country, and successful events like this marathon prepare our city to host international events,” he said. — LOC EPA
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
