Award winners honoured at motorsport prize-giving

Victory Raceway ended off its busy dirt oval track season with a lavish prize-giving, capped with the awarding of provincial motorsport colours to Francois Engelbrecht, Malcolm Els, Jaco Aylward, Neville Ellard and Vincent Venter at Westview Sports Club on Saturday night.
Provincial colours for officials with a minimum of 10 years’ involvement and administration in motorsport were awarded to Patrick Fourie, Elton Gillmer, Vicky Gillmer, Peter Henning, Riaan Keyser, Leoné Liebenberg, Leclue Mostert, Andries Olwagen senior, Andries Olwagen junior and Linda Olwagen.
In the club championship, made up of 10 rounds, the results were:
Pinkrods: 1 Bianca Westraadt, 2 Annuschké Landman, 3 Nadia Rautenbach and Simoné Claasen
1660 Class: 1 Pieter le Roux, 2 Francois Engelbrecht, 3 Ruan Mostert
2.1 Modified Class: 1 Malcolm Els, 2 Micaela Kotze, 3 Gerrit Olivier
Hot Rod Class: 1 Jaco Aylward, 2 Shaun Gough, 3 Gene Gough
Heavy Metal Class: 1 Neville Ellard, 2 Pierre van der Berg, 3 Henry Muller
American Saloons: 1 Vincent Venter, 2 Pieta Victor, 3 Juan Roesstorff
In the Regional Championship of six rounds the results were:
1660 Class: 1 Francois Engelbrecht, 2 Pieter Le Roux, 3 Wesley Slabbert
2.1 Modified Class: 1 Malcolm Els, 2 Micaela Kotze, 3 Gerrit Olivier
Hot Rod Class: 1 Jaco Aylward, 2 Shaun Gough, 3 Andy Wiggill
Heavy Metal Class: 1 Neville Ellard, 2 Ruzanne Jansen, 3 Pierre van der Berg
American Saloons: 1 Vincent Venter, 2 Pieta Victor, 3 Juan Roesstorff
Other awards:
Best pit crew: Team Ferobrake and Pro-Tech Collision Centre
Rookie of the Year: Nadia Rautenbach
Sportsman of the Year: Piet Victor
Sportswoman of the Year: Micaela Kotze
Driver of the Year: Daniel Renison
Women Driver of the Year: Ruzanne Jansen
• Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club held its annual prize-giving at its clubhouse after the club’s last event of the season — a Coastal vs Inland Challenge, in cool, overcast conditions.
In the Bambino class, it was Kyle Bezuidenhout who had the edge over his brother Dylan, who then took to the Kid Rok class where he got the better of Caleb Moss in second and Cape Town visitor Logan Roehrig in third.
The Mini Rok Class was a close affair, with Josh Moore narrowly beating his brother Jack into second, with Caleb Moss taking third.
The DD2 class saw James Moore taking three out of three wins from Byron Teengs in second.
The junior max class was won by Luke Swanepoel, with Reeno Swanepoel taking the senior max win from Timothy Ball in second and Melindre Marais in third.
In the 4-Stroke Endurance, the team from Northfield Engineering continued their dominant form with Cameron Kelly and Kenzo Barnard taking the win from Jeremy Petit, in his Qizmo Logix-sponsored kart, in second and Wade Wright, from East London, in his Budget Storage Kart, in third.
In the individual sprint races, it was Jeremy Petit who won from Wade Wright, with Zillen Harding in third place.
Joshua Coertze received Eastern Province colours as well as the senior Victor Ludorum Award after bagging yet another South African Championship.
Joshua Moore and Caleb Moss were also recipients of provincial colours after both enjoyed a fine national championship season.
The junior Victor Ludorum award went to Joshua Moore, who won the Mini Rok class, with Aiden Green in second and Caleb Moss, third.
In the MSR4 series for 4-stroke karts, Kenzo Barnard and Cameron Kelly from Team Northfield Engineering won the Endurance class, with the sprint championship going to Johan Labuschagne and Pieter van Heerden of Team BBS.
