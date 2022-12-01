Still much action as motorsport season winds down

The motorsport season might be tapering off, but there is still plenty on offer for local fans to enthuse over.
On Friday evening there is a Street to Strip Drag Racing event to afford competitors the chance to practise their skills in a safe, controlled environment on the main straight at the Aldo Scribante Race Circuit.
This will be the last chance to get in some practice before the championship-deciding Motorsport SA Timed Drags at the same venue on December 10.
On Sunday, there will be a spinning event at the Scribante Skidpan alongside the main straight of the race circuit.
Entrance to each event is R50 per person at the gate.
The EP Vintage Car Club will have a display of classic cars at their premises in Conyngham Street in Glendinningvale at 5pm on Friday.
The theme for the display is various types of automatic transmissions from back in the day.
Entrance is free and catering facilities will be available.
On Saturday, the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club host their inaugural Coastal vs Inland Karting Challenge for two-stroke as well as four-stroke karts comprising sprint races only.
With many out-of-town competitors expected, this promises to be an action-packed day, culminating with the club’s annual prize-giving.
The Aldo Scribante Raceway was a hive of activity this past week as the Scuderia Scribante Team started putting in their final preparations for the final round of the SAGT series and South Endurance Series at the Killarney Raceway in Cape Town on December 9 and 10.
They will be teaming up with UK-based SA superstar Jordan Pepper for the 9-Hour Endurance Race in their Lamborghini Huracán.
Local superstar Michael Stephen will also be flying the Algoa Motorsport Club flag when he teams up with Izak Spies and they will be debuting their latest spec Audi R8 GT in the two sprint races that accompany the 9-Hour.
Another team with roots in the Eastern Cape are Tschops Sipuka and Xolile Letlaka, who team up with the rising international sensation, 21-year-old Stuart White, in Team Into Africa.
Letlaka has just brought a brand new Aston Martin GT into the country in preparation for the year-ending motor festival in the Cape.
The last of the local heroes making the trip is Xolela Njumbuxa, who is teaming up with Baphumze Rubuluza and Fikile Holomisa of Team Qhubani in a Back Draft Cobra.
Remaining events:
December 2: Friday night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Classic Car Display at the EP Vintage Car Club in Conyngham Street.
December 3: Inland vs Coastal Karting at Algoa Kart Club; Open track day for cars only at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
December 4:Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
December 10: Drag Racing Rd 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Ford and Friends including Border 100 at East London Grand Prix Circuit.
December 17: Stock Car Racing at PEOTR at no.6 Mission Road.
December 18: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Still much action as motorsport season winds down
Image: JOMARI ROOS
The motorsport season might be tapering off, but there is still plenty on offer for local fans to enthuse over.
On Friday evening there is a Street to Strip Drag Racing event to afford competitors the chance to practise their skills in a safe, controlled environment on the main straight at the Aldo Scribante Race Circuit.
This will be the last chance to get in some practice before the championship-deciding Motorsport SA Timed Drags at the same venue on December 10.
On Sunday, there will be a spinning event at the Scribante Skidpan alongside the main straight of the race circuit.
Entrance to each event is R50 per person at the gate.
The EP Vintage Car Club will have a display of classic cars at their premises in Conyngham Street in Glendinningvale at 5pm on Friday.
The theme for the display is various types of automatic transmissions from back in the day.
Entrance is free and catering facilities will be available.
On Saturday, the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club host their inaugural Coastal vs Inland Karting Challenge for two-stroke as well as four-stroke karts comprising sprint races only.
With many out-of-town competitors expected, this promises to be an action-packed day, culminating with the club’s annual prize-giving.
The Aldo Scribante Raceway was a hive of activity this past week as the Scuderia Scribante Team started putting in their final preparations for the final round of the SAGT series and South Endurance Series at the Killarney Raceway in Cape Town on December 9 and 10.
They will be teaming up with UK-based SA superstar Jordan Pepper for the 9-Hour Endurance Race in their Lamborghini Huracán.
Local superstar Michael Stephen will also be flying the Algoa Motorsport Club flag when he teams up with Izak Spies and they will be debuting their latest spec Audi R8 GT in the two sprint races that accompany the 9-Hour.
Another team with roots in the Eastern Cape are Tschops Sipuka and Xolile Letlaka, who team up with the rising international sensation, 21-year-old Stuart White, in Team Into Africa.
Letlaka has just brought a brand new Aston Martin GT into the country in preparation for the year-ending motor festival in the Cape.
The last of the local heroes making the trip is Xolela Njumbuxa, who is teaming up with Baphumze Rubuluza and Fikile Holomisa of Team Qhubani in a Back Draft Cobra.
Remaining events:
December 2: Friday night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Classic Car Display at the EP Vintage Car Club in Conyngham Street.
December 3: Inland vs Coastal Karting at Algoa Kart Club; Open track day for cars only at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
December 4:Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
December 10: Drag Racing Rd 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Ford and Friends including Border 100 at East London Grand Prix Circuit.
December 17: Stock Car Racing at PEOTR at no.6 Mission Road.
December 18: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer