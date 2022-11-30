SA were grouped in Pool C with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka when the draw for the 2023 Netball World Cup took place at the East London International Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.
Zimbabwe were drawn in Pool A with number one ranked Australia, Tonga and Fiji while Malawi were placed in Pool B with England, Scotland and Barbados.
Uganda is in Pool D with 2019 world champions New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore.
The Netball World Cup will be staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6, 2023.
It will be the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.
The Spar Proteas ended their campaign in fourth place at the last edition in 2019 at Liverpool.
Ranked number five in the world rankings, the Proteas will be eager to impress on home soil.
SA were announced as the host of the event by the International Netball Federation (INF) in 2019, months before the staging of the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England
Cape Town’s bid, supported by the SA government and the Western Cape, was selected by the INF ahead of a bid by Auckland, New Zealand.
Among the dignitaries at Wednesday night's draw were Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and Eastern Cape MEC of Sport Nonceba Kontsiwe
The draw is:
Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji
Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados
Pool C: SA, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka
Pool D: NZ, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore
DispatchLIVE
Proteas drawn with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka for Netball World Cup
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
SA were grouped in Pool C with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka when the draw for the 2023 Netball World Cup took place at the East London International Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.
Zimbabwe were drawn in Pool A with number one ranked Australia, Tonga and Fiji while Malawi were placed in Pool B with England, Scotland and Barbados.
Uganda is in Pool D with 2019 world champions New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore.
The Netball World Cup will be staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6, 2023.
It will be the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.
The Spar Proteas ended their campaign in fourth place at the last edition in 2019 at Liverpool.
Ranked number five in the world rankings, the Proteas will be eager to impress on home soil.
SA were announced as the host of the event by the International Netball Federation (INF) in 2019, months before the staging of the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England
Cape Town’s bid, supported by the SA government and the Western Cape, was selected by the INF ahead of a bid by Auckland, New Zealand.
Among the dignitaries at Wednesday night's draw were Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and Eastern Cape MEC of Sport Nonceba Kontsiwe
The draw is:
Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji
Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados
Pool C: SA, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka
Pool D: NZ, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer