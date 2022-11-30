Venter was speaking on the sidelines of a media conference to announce that Spar and Telkom will be tier-one sponsors of the World Cup.
The announcement, Venter said, adds to the Proteas’ anticipation and makes them feel the tournament is truly on the horizon.
SA are ranked fifth in the world and likely to face any of the top-ranked nations in their group. That could mean having to take on world champions New Zealand, world No 1 Australia, third-ranked England or fourth-ranked Jamaica.
Others in the draw are Malawi, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Fiji, Tonga, Wales, Scotland, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Sri Lanka and Singapore.
Placed fourth at the previous World Cup in Liverpool in 2019, Plummer and her team will be keen to improve on that finish and a place in the final is what Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane is anticipating from the squad.
They are high on confidence after their Diamond Challenge success, but have a stern test in a Quad Series against the top three ranked nations in January.
The World Cup draw will be televised on SABC Sport and SuperSport from 7.30pm.
Netball Proteas ready for anyone in 2023 World Cup draw
Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
The South African national netball team will welcome any team drawn against them in Wednesday's evening’s 2023 World Cup draw in East London, Goal-shooter Ine-Marí Venter said.
The Spar Proteas are cock-a-hoop since the return of Australian Norma Plummer as coach and their victory in the Spar Diamond Challenge at the weekend.
Venter said South Africa are not bothered who they draw in their four-team group for the 16-nation global showpiece that takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from July 28 to August 6 next year.
"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. Everybody is tough competition, no matter where you are in the world rankings,” she said.
Venter was speaking on the sidelines of a media conference to announce that Spar and Telkom will be tier-one sponsors of the World Cup.
The announcement, Venter said, adds to the Proteas’ anticipation and makes them feel the tournament is truly on the horizon.
SA are ranked fifth in the world and likely to face any of the top-ranked nations in their group. That could mean having to take on world champions New Zealand, world No 1 Australia, third-ranked England or fourth-ranked Jamaica.
Others in the draw are Malawi, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Fiji, Tonga, Wales, Scotland, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Sri Lanka and Singapore.
Placed fourth at the previous World Cup in Liverpool in 2019, Plummer and her team will be keen to improve on that finish and a place in the final is what Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane is anticipating from the squad.
They are high on confidence after their Diamond Challenge success, but have a stern test in a Quad Series against the top three ranked nations in January.
The World Cup draw will be televised on SABC Sport and SuperSport from 7.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer