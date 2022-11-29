Nedbank Runified line-up packs powerful punch
Top-tier elite runners expected for 50km ultra-marathon event in February
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 29 November 2022
Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon event organisers will work around the clock during the festive season as they strive to pull off yet another successful race in 2023.
It was confirmed at the launch on Tuesday that the third edition of the Nedbank Runified 50km race will take place in Gqeberha on February 26...
Nedbank Runified line-up packs powerful punch
Top-tier elite runners expected for 50km ultra-marathon event in February
Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon event organisers will work around the clock during the festive season as they strive to pull off yet another successful race in 2023.
It was confirmed at the launch on Tuesday that the third edition of the Nedbank Runified 50km race will take place in Gqeberha on February 26...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer