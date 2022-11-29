×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

EP veteran Zibi aims to blitz his 42km record

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 29 November 2022

Veteran long-distance runner Desmond Zibi is looking to break his fourth EPA record of 2022 when he takes on the Nelson Mandela Bay 1City Marathon and 21km at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes on Saturday.

The 59-year-old New Brighton-born athlete has already broken three of his EPA records in 2022, in the under 50-59 age group running category...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read