Davidson and Van Baalen triumph at Scribante

Nick Davidson’s dominant season ended on a high note at the Aldo Scribante Raceway as the Algoa Motorsport Club closed off their circuit racing season with an action-packed day in front of a large appreciative crowd on Saturday.
Teaming up with George van Baalen, the pair dominated the Syrabix 3-Hour Endurance Race in Davidson’s VW Polo to claim a third successive win in the season finale.
Second place went the way of Patrick Hanly and Fred Ballinger in a Lotus 7, with Cape Town visitors Hennie and Kristov Trollip along with Jimmy Dunn in their Lotus 7 finishing in third.
The trophy for the index of performance was won by Ashwin Harri and Xolela Njumbuxa in an Opel Astra.
Blake Hurly in a Lotus 7 had a massive accident in the sweep after making contact with another car on the 14th lap of the race and cartwheeled the car into write-off status.
After a mandatory trip to hospital for observation, he was given the all-clear by the doctors.
In the KliniCare PE 200 for motorcycles, Dave Enticott on a Kawasaki ZX10 produced a masterful performance to win the 100km endurance race from Jacques Ackermann, also on a ZX10, with Michael Hunter and Jamie Hall on a Kawasaki 600cc in third.
The prestigious Woolavington Cup, which dates back to 1924, for the index of performance was won by Bradley Rehse on a Yamaha R6, making it the fourth time he has claimed the most-sought-after trophy in SA Motorcycle Racing.
In the Klinicare PE 100 race for motorcycles, Andrew Liebenberg on a Cagiva claimed the race win from Mario Ferreira on a BMW R1100S with third place going to Mitch Robinson on a Kawasaki Ninja 399.
In the regional car classes, a resurgent Deon Slabbert made a welcome return to racing in his very quick VW Polo and led the race from the moment the lights went out.
Nick Davidson, in his similar VW Polo, kept the pressure on and with only a few corners left in the race Slabbert clipped the kerb a little aggressively and snapped a side shaft, gifting the opening race win to Davidson and also putting paid to the rest of his day.
Ian Riddle in his BMW was second and Cape Town visitor Shane du Toit in his VW Golf was third.
Davidson opted out of the second of the modified saloon sprint races to prepare for the three-hour endurance race, so in the overall standings Ian Riddle was the winner followed by Shane du Toit with Jeandre Marais in third.
In the Coastal Challenge series for classic cars, Aiden Barnard in his Opel Kadette took the Class B overall win, with Darryn Vice taking class C in his Ford Anglia.
Class D was won by Stuart Townsend in his Skyline while Class E saw the Ford Escort of Ron Scott taking the honours.
Sergio Norbrega took the class X win.
The street and fine car class was won by Ian Oberholzer in a Volvo 850.
The CBR 150 endurance race for motorcycles was well-supported with the junior class win going to Dylan Grobler.
In the Breakfast Run Class, it was Ashton Heidemann who triumphed while the senior class winner was Max Munton.
In the motorcycle sprint races, Jamie Hall won the 600CC class, with the unlimited class being won by Hilton Redelinghuys.
Results
3-Hour Endurance Race
Classic Cars: 1 Sergio and Gilberto Nobrega (VW Jetta), 2 Thomas Flynn and Darryn Vice (Datsun 120Y)
Lotus Open Tops: 1 Patrick Hanly and Fred Ballinger, 2 Hennie and Kristov Trollip and Jimmy Dunn
Modified Saloons: 1 Nick Davidson and George van Baalen (VW Polo SuperCup), 2 Gareth Hewitt, Casey Myburgh and Dylan Durant (BMW E36), 3 Gerald Beech and Shaun Rudolph (Opel Supacar)
PE 200
Unlimited: 1 Dave Enticott (Kawasaki ZX10R), 2 Jacques Ackermann (Kawasaki ZX10R), 3 Matthew van Niekerk and Matthew Deuse (Kawasaki ZX10R)
600cc: 1 Michael Hunter and Jamie Hall (Kawasaki 600), 2 Oliver Mckay and Travis Naude (Yamaha R6), 3 Samkelo Liwani and Lubabalo Ntisana (Yamaha YZF R6)
Botts: 1 William Morries and Mario Ferreira (BMW R1100S)
PE 100
300cc: 1 Mitch Robinson (Kawasaki Ninja), 2 Ashton Heidemann, 3 Abdul Aziz Essack (Honda CBX 250)
600cc: 1 Andrew Liebenberg
Historic: 1 Mario Ferreira (BMW R1100S), 2 William Morries (BMW R1100S)
Power-sport: 1 Richard Hawkins (Suzuki SV650S)
Regional modified
Class A: 1 Jaco Lambert (Ford Telstar), 2 Deon Slabbert (VW Polo)
Class B: 1 Ian Riddle (BMW), 2 Shane du Toit (VW Golf)
Class C: 1 Royce Griffin (Honda Civic), 2 Gareth Hewitt (BMW E36), 3 Ray Farnham Birkin
Class D: 1 Julian Herman (BMW E36), 2 Paul Berry (BMW E36), 3 Gerald Beech (Opel Supacar)
Class E: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7), 2 Herman Neethling (VW Golf), 3 Alistair Mew (VW Golf)
Class F: 1 Melani Lambert (BMW E36), 2 Dewald Lambert (VW Beetle), 3 Andrew Meyer (VW Golf)
Class X: 1 Adriaan le Roux, 2 Gareth Hudd (VW Golf)
HeraldLIVE
Davidson and Van Baalen triumph at Scribante
Circuit racing season closes off with action-packed finale
Image: Darryl Kukard
Nick Davidson’s dominant season ended on a high note at the Aldo Scribante Raceway as the Algoa Motorsport Club closed off their circuit racing season with an action-packed day in front of a large appreciative crowd on Saturday.
Teaming up with George van Baalen, the pair dominated the Syrabix 3-Hour Endurance Race in Davidson’s VW Polo to claim a third successive win in the season finale.
Second place went the way of Patrick Hanly and Fred Ballinger in a Lotus 7, with Cape Town visitors Hennie and Kristov Trollip along with Jimmy Dunn in their Lotus 7 finishing in third.
The trophy for the index of performance was won by Ashwin Harri and Xolela Njumbuxa in an Opel Astra.
Blake Hurly in a Lotus 7 had a massive accident in the sweep after making contact with another car on the 14th lap of the race and cartwheeled the car into write-off status.
After a mandatory trip to hospital for observation, he was given the all-clear by the doctors.
In the KliniCare PE 200 for motorcycles, Dave Enticott on a Kawasaki ZX10 produced a masterful performance to win the 100km endurance race from Jacques Ackermann, also on a ZX10, with Michael Hunter and Jamie Hall on a Kawasaki 600cc in third.
The prestigious Woolavington Cup, which dates back to 1924, for the index of performance was won by Bradley Rehse on a Yamaha R6, making it the fourth time he has claimed the most-sought-after trophy in SA Motorcycle Racing.
In the Klinicare PE 100 race for motorcycles, Andrew Liebenberg on a Cagiva claimed the race win from Mario Ferreira on a BMW R1100S with third place going to Mitch Robinson on a Kawasaki Ninja 399.
In the regional car classes, a resurgent Deon Slabbert made a welcome return to racing in his very quick VW Polo and led the race from the moment the lights went out.
Nick Davidson, in his similar VW Polo, kept the pressure on and with only a few corners left in the race Slabbert clipped the kerb a little aggressively and snapped a side shaft, gifting the opening race win to Davidson and also putting paid to the rest of his day.
Ian Riddle in his BMW was second and Cape Town visitor Shane du Toit in his VW Golf was third.
Davidson opted out of the second of the modified saloon sprint races to prepare for the three-hour endurance race, so in the overall standings Ian Riddle was the winner followed by Shane du Toit with Jeandre Marais in third.
In the Coastal Challenge series for classic cars, Aiden Barnard in his Opel Kadette took the Class B overall win, with Darryn Vice taking class C in his Ford Anglia.
Class D was won by Stuart Townsend in his Skyline while Class E saw the Ford Escort of Ron Scott taking the honours.
Sergio Norbrega took the class X win.
The street and fine car class was won by Ian Oberholzer in a Volvo 850.
The CBR 150 endurance race for motorcycles was well-supported with the junior class win going to Dylan Grobler.
In the Breakfast Run Class, it was Ashton Heidemann who triumphed while the senior class winner was Max Munton.
In the motorcycle sprint races, Jamie Hall won the 600CC class, with the unlimited class being won by Hilton Redelinghuys.
Results
3-Hour Endurance Race
Classic Cars: 1 Sergio and Gilberto Nobrega (VW Jetta), 2 Thomas Flynn and Darryn Vice (Datsun 120Y)
Lotus Open Tops: 1 Patrick Hanly and Fred Ballinger, 2 Hennie and Kristov Trollip and Jimmy Dunn
Modified Saloons: 1 Nick Davidson and George van Baalen (VW Polo SuperCup), 2 Gareth Hewitt, Casey Myburgh and Dylan Durant (BMW E36), 3 Gerald Beech and Shaun Rudolph (Opel Supacar)
PE 200
Unlimited: 1 Dave Enticott (Kawasaki ZX10R), 2 Jacques Ackermann (Kawasaki ZX10R), 3 Matthew van Niekerk and Matthew Deuse (Kawasaki ZX10R)
600cc: 1 Michael Hunter and Jamie Hall (Kawasaki 600), 2 Oliver Mckay and Travis Naude (Yamaha R6), 3 Samkelo Liwani and Lubabalo Ntisana (Yamaha YZF R6)
Botts: 1 William Morries and Mario Ferreira (BMW R1100S)
PE 100
300cc: 1 Mitch Robinson (Kawasaki Ninja), 2 Ashton Heidemann, 3 Abdul Aziz Essack (Honda CBX 250)
600cc: 1 Andrew Liebenberg
Historic: 1 Mario Ferreira (BMW R1100S), 2 William Morries (BMW R1100S)
Power-sport: 1 Richard Hawkins (Suzuki SV650S)
Regional modified
Class A: 1 Jaco Lambert (Ford Telstar), 2 Deon Slabbert (VW Polo)
Class B: 1 Ian Riddle (BMW), 2 Shane du Toit (VW Golf)
Class C: 1 Royce Griffin (Honda Civic), 2 Gareth Hewitt (BMW E36), 3 Ray Farnham Birkin
Class D: 1 Julian Herman (BMW E36), 2 Paul Berry (BMW E36), 3 Gerald Beech (Opel Supacar)
Class E: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7), 2 Herman Neethling (VW Golf), 3 Alistair Mew (VW Golf)
Class F: 1 Melani Lambert (BMW E36), 2 Dewald Lambert (VW Beetle), 3 Andrew Meyer (VW Golf)
Class X: 1 Adriaan le Roux, 2 Gareth Hudd (VW Golf)
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer