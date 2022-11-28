Radisson leverages cycle tour to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay

“We have nurtured it since its inception and hope to make the relationship even stronger in coming years,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting being part of the event — especially on race day!”
Having cyclists whizz past in the basement on race day, seeing them fill up the road in front of the hotel and watching them fight the wind brought a special buzz to the hotel and beachfront, she said.
“Being the only international hotel in the region, we are demonstrating that the Eastern Cape is capable of hosting events that draw people from around the country and abroad.
“When Gqeberha hosts these sports events, it showcases our beautiful city and what we are capable of.”
Her message to participants was to maximise every day and to continue inspiring those around them.
“Cycling in the Windy City can be quite intense. The grit, resilience and determination of cyclists are truly inspiring.”
With its panoramic view of the Indian Ocean, the Radisson Blu aims to create meaningful and memorable experiences in a stylish environment.
Guests are typically individuals known as “smart maximisers”. They are successful, sophisticated and always on the move, seamlessly blending business and leisure.
“They see every trip as an opportunity to get the best of both worlds,” explained Bruintjies, “getting the work done but also taking a moment to enjoy their time.”
The hotel will offer complimentary rooms, preferential rates and conference venues for the media as part of the agreement. There are also prizes for the road and mountain bike events as well as an enticing giveaway on social media.
The mountain bike races (80km, 60km, 30km, 5km and 500m) take place on February 12 with the road programme after on February 18 (2km and 500m) and 19 (106km and 55km).
In addition, there is the Ultimate Quest for those who fancy taking part in the feature races of both disciplines.
Entries are open until February 5 at www.heraldcycletour.co.za
HeraldLIVE
SPONSORED CONTENT
Radisson leverages cycle tour to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay
Event brings a special buzz to the hotel and beachfront
Image: SUPPLIED
Showcasing the best of the Bay is at the heart of the Radisson Blu Hotel’s plans as they prepare to link up with The Herald Cycle Tour for the sixth straight year in February 2023.
Radisson marketing manager Sigourney Bruintjies believed that iconic events such as the cycle tour reflected positively on Gqeberha and that the resultant sentiment had economic spin-offs for businesses.
The 37th running of the tour, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for the second time, will be based at Addo for the mountain bike events and Pollok Beach in the shadow of the hotel for the road races.
Bruintjies said the company’s association with The Herald Cycle Tour had been a significant partnership.
“We have nurtured it since its inception and hope to make the relationship even stronger in coming years,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting being part of the event — especially on race day!”
Having cyclists whizz past in the basement on race day, seeing them fill up the road in front of the hotel and watching them fight the wind brought a special buzz to the hotel and beachfront, she said.
“Being the only international hotel in the region, we are demonstrating that the Eastern Cape is capable of hosting events that draw people from around the country and abroad.
“When Gqeberha hosts these sports events, it showcases our beautiful city and what we are capable of.”
Her message to participants was to maximise every day and to continue inspiring those around them.
“Cycling in the Windy City can be quite intense. The grit, resilience and determination of cyclists are truly inspiring.”
With its panoramic view of the Indian Ocean, the Radisson Blu aims to create meaningful and memorable experiences in a stylish environment.
Guests are typically individuals known as “smart maximisers”. They are successful, sophisticated and always on the move, seamlessly blending business and leisure.
“They see every trip as an opportunity to get the best of both worlds,” explained Bruintjies, “getting the work done but also taking a moment to enjoy their time.”
The hotel will offer complimentary rooms, preferential rates and conference venues for the media as part of the agreement. There are also prizes for the road and mountain bike events as well as an enticing giveaway on social media.
The mountain bike races (80km, 60km, 30km, 5km and 500m) take place on February 12 with the road programme after on February 18 (2km and 500m) and 19 (106km and 55km).
In addition, there is the Ultimate Quest for those who fancy taking part in the feature races of both disciplines.
Entries are open until February 5 at www.heraldcycletour.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer