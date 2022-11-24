Prestigious trophy up for grabs at Scribante

The Algoa Motorsport Club will play host this weekend to one of the oldest motor races in the country when they stage the Klinicare PE 200 Motorcycle Race at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The cream of the country’s endurance riders will be converging on the city hoping to claim the most prestigious trophy in SA motorcycle racing.
The PE 200 was first held in the 1930s on the Kragga Kamma Racetrack and has certainly attracted some big names over the years.
The riders who will be lining up on the starting grid for the 100km race are a mix of youth and experience, with the young team of Oliver McKay and Jessica Howden aboard a Yamaha R6 hoping for a good result.
A past winner of the event is Bradley Rehse, who is back to have another shot at grabbing the sought-after title.
He’ll have his work cut out against Graigen Nel, Morne Kock, Jacques Ackerman, Andrew Liebenberg, Travis Naude, Dave Enticott and Brad Bodsworth, who have all opted to do the endurance race as solo entries.
Some of the paired-up teams that will be taking part are William Morries and Mario Ferreira, Mike Hunter and Jamie Hall, Samkelo Liwani and Lubabalo Ntisana, Quinten Weening and Michael Reifarth, along with Matthew van Niekerk and Matthew Deuse.
The Klinicare PE 100 is a 20-lap affair catering for smaller motorcycles and here Abdul Essack aboard his 300CC Honda lines up as the favourite alongside the likes of solo competitors Bernard Els, Andrew Liebenberg, Stavro Michel, William Binedell and Richard Hawkins.
The final motor race of the season is the Syrabix Recycling 3-Hour Endurance Race for cars that run mostly under lights as it starts at 6pm.
Nick Davidson has once again opted to share the driving duties with his Red Bull Air Racing brother Patrick, this time in the VW SuperCup Polo that Nick used to clinch the National SuperCup Masters Title recently.
There are lots of out-of-town competitors in the 22-car field, with past winners Hennie Trollip and Jimmy Dunn in their Lotus 7 having been joined now by Hennie’s son Kristov to form a formidable trio.
Making a welcome return to racing are Kevin Kelly and George van Baalen, who have teamed up with Grant van de Merwe in a 1-litre VW Polo.
Fred Ballinger has joined forces with Patrick Hanly in a very quick Lotus 7 and they’ll have their work cut out against Sean and Blake Hurly in a Caterham as well as Adriaan Le Roux and Klippies Krige in a similar Caterham.
Ex-F1 powerboat racer Gerald Beech has joined forces with Shaun Rudolph to form a formidable pair and they will be competing in Beech’s recently rebuilt Owen Ashley-built Opel Supercar.
One of the leading entries to watch will be the Cape Town-based Lambert Racing S2000 Nardini driven by Jaco Lambert, Vance Kearney and Damian White
Leading the BMW brigade are the three East London teams of RJ Green, Shaun Vallance and Shaun Gradwell along with Julian and James Herman and Gareth Hewitt, Gabriel Myburgh and Dylan Durant.
Other classes in action on the day will be the Cellucity EP Modified Saloons, AMSC Motorcycles, Street and Fine Cars, CBR 150 Motorcycles and the Coastal Challenge for Classic cars.
Qualifying takes place from 4.30pm on Friday, with the first race set to start at 9.45am on Saturday. Entry to the event is R50 per person, with free entry to children under 12.
Online tickets are available at www.showwave.co.za/online/amsc/
Remaining events:
December 2: Friday night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 3: Inland vs Coast Karting at Algoa Kart Club
December 4: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 10: Drag Racing Rd 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 17: Stock Car racing at PEOTR at No 6 Mission Road
December 18: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 27: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
HeraldLIVE
