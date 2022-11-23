×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Netball Proteas net Plummer winning return against Scotland at Tuks

By Matshelane Mamabolo at the University of Pretoria - 23 November 2022
Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi in action against Scotland on day one of the 2022 Netball Diamond Challenge at Rembrandt Hall, University of Pretoria, on November 22 2022.
Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi in action against Scotland on day one of the 2022 Netball Diamond Challenge at Rembrandt Hall, University of Pretoria, on November 22 2022.
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

Norma Plummer enjoyed a triumphant return to her role as coach of South Africa's senior national netball team, courtesy of a runaway 61-42 victory over Scotland on Tuesday.

The Spar Proteas were always in charge of their Diamond Challenge opening match at the Rembrandt Hall at the University of Pretoria, winning all quarters at a canter.

Plummer, who led the Proteas to two World Cups — reaching  the semifinals in Liverpool in the UK in 2019 — has been brought back as South Africa prepare to host the global showpiece in Cape Town in the second half of next year.

Against a Scottish side in a rebuilding process, the hosts dominated play, though looked rough around the edges at times, and will need some work before they are considered ready to impress on home soil.

In a frenetic first quarter, captain Bongiwe Msomi and her teammates were guilty of some stray passing and giving away possession somewhat cheaply. Nevertheless, they went into the break 14-10 to the good.

There was more of the same in the second quarter as ball turnover was the order of the 15 minutes, but the Proteas turned up the tempo towards the end with some fantastic passing that saw them pile on the goals. It was not surprising they were leading 27-18 at half time.

They added 20 more goals to Scotland's 12 in the penultimate quarter as the partisan crowd vociferously cheered them on.

They took the foot off the pedal in the final quarter and Scotland outscored them 16-12, but it was too little, too late, as the Proteas gave Plummer a winning return.

The South Africans play Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read